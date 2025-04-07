Rams Legend Steven Jackson Belongs in Hall of Fame
Despite having last played in the NFL nearly ten years ago, Rams legend Steven Jackson's career continues to not get the love it deserves.
One of the few bright spots in what was a poor run by the franchise following the dissolution of The Greatest Show on Turf, Jackson's work, his film, and his numbers should have already granted him a place in Canton, Ohio.
A member of the 10,000-yard rushing club, Jackson is among elite company as he also owns the Rams' career rushing record. 32 men are members of the 10,000-yard club, and 16 of those men are in the Hall of Fame.
As of writing, Jackson has more yards than Hall of Famers O.J. Simpson and John Riggins. He also has more yards than future Hall of Famer Derrick Henry.
Jackson is ranked 18th all-time. The only running backs ahead of him who are not in the Hall of Fame are Adrian Peterson, Frank Gore, and Fred Taylor. Gore and Peterson will get in, they're just not eligible yet, and Taylor's entrance has been delayed.
It is my opinion that if Taylor had played his career for a more popular team instead of the Jacksonville Jaguars, he'd already be in. Look at how long it took for Tony Boselli to get in. Look at how the Hall of Fame views Jimmy Smith compared to other receivers in his era.
The Rams, for some reason, fall under that same bias. Especially for players who played in St. Louis, whose resumes were built after the Super Bowl years. Case and point, Torry Holt and London Fletcher.
Jackson had eight straight seasons with over 1,000 yards during an era when defenses were built to stop the run. The Rams also did not have consistent quarterback play during that time as Marc Bulger started to hit his career's decline, as well as a lack of return on investment from first overall pick Sam Bradford.
Jackson was still producing, being named to two All-Pro teams and three Pro Bowls. If Jackson's prime lined up with Sean McVay taking over the Rams, he would be in the conversation for greatest running back of all time.
Do not let front office ineptitude prevent Jackson from climbing football's ultimate peak. Steven Jackson deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.
