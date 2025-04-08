The Rams Must Stay Away From Tyreek Hill
Tyreek Hill recently posted an interesting tweet, once again using the deuces emoji, stirring up rumors.
Hill followed up with a tweet alluding to the potential reason he posted that emoji, an emoji that could refer to the hand signal he uses when he burns defenses on the football field.
However, Hill has posted the deuces several times recently and that has made some believe he may want out of Miami. Like every team in the NFL, the Rams would be linked to Hill due to his stature as a player.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer suggested the Dolphins move Hill on Monday while talking about the retirement of Terron Armstead.
"O.K., so here’s the other piece of it—it’s a sign that the window might be closing in Miami." Wrote Breer.
"Armstead turns 34 this summer. Before hanging ’em up, he was one of six Dolphins making more than $12 million per year. Three more—Hill (30), Jalen Ramsey (29) and Bradley Chubb (28)—will be 29 or older at the start of camp and have missed significant time over the past two years. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa is now off his rookie contract, and there is some cap debt to manage from the aggressive building over the next few years."
"Also, it’s hard to imagine either Ramsey or Chubb, when the time comes, will bring a big return to help reset the team’s roster. I believe Hill still can. What’s more, you have a young player at his position, 25-year-old star Jaylen Waddle, who can soften the blow of a potential departure."
If Hill does want out of Miami and that is a very big if, he would be justified in leaving the organization. The Dolphins are financially mismanaged with an ineffective offense, poor offensive line, and an injury prone quarterback.
The problem is that one of the reasons Miami is financially mismanaged is due to the money they've been spending on contracts with Hill's costing the team an arm and a leg.
Hill is on the last year of his deal with a cap hit of $51 million. In order for the Rams to afford him, they would need to extend him and then do some creative accounting to make the numbers work.
For that reason alone, the Rams can not entertain any ideas of adding the NFL's premier speed threat.
