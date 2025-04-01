It Is Time for the Rams to Select Future QB
After falling just short of the playoffs this past season, the Los Angeles Rams have spent most of the offseason trying to assemble a championship-caliber roster. The Rams made arguably the best signing of any team when they signed veteran wide receiver Davante Adams.
Working things out with Stafford and his contract was the Rams' biggest issue heading into this offseason. Once they got that out of the way, they made moves to solidify multiple positions. Still, the Rams know their time with Stafford will not last forever.
Matt Miller of ESPN recently released his mock draft, which included seven complete rounds of draft picks from every team in the league. Miller believes the Rams will use this upcoming NFL Draft to make a move for the future. Miller projected the Rams to select quarterback Jaxson Dart.
"After waiting to see whether Matthew Stafford would return for another season, it's time for the Rams to prepare for their post-Stafford future at quarterback. Dart could go as high as the top 10 depending on how the QB board settles early in the draft. He's an accurate thrower on intermediate routes with underrated ability to layer the deep ball downfield. He's also experienced, starting the past three seasons at Ole Miss after transferring from USC," Miller said.
Miller noted that Dart improved each season under a well-respected offensive-minded coach like Lane Kiffin. Few coaches are comparable to Sean McVay, but Dart's transition from Kiffin to McVay should be relatively seamless during his rookie year, especially since the Rams would not need him to play immediately.
"Dart got better every season under Lane Kiffin and has the eyes and arm to make plays on time and to every area of the field. Dart will need time to acclimate to the NFL, as Kiffin's RPO-heavy scheme limited his reads and progressions, but he can sit and learn behind Stafford in 2025. The Rams don't have a second-round pick, so this would be the time to aggressively pursue their QB of the future," Miller said.
Dart would be a low risk, high reward for the Rams, which makes him worth their consideration.
Find us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI
Also you can let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.