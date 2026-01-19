Kam Curl’s Heroics Save Rams in Playoff Affair in Snowy Chicago

CHICAGO, IL. The Los Angeles Rams took the Chicago Bears on from Soldier Field. In a chilly affair, here's what happened in the defining contest.

First Half

First Quarter

The Bears would begin with the ball and a change at left tackle. After starter Ozzy Trapilo suffered a season ending injury the week before, the Bears flexed guard Joe Thuney to tackle with Jordan McFadden filling in at guard.

Ben Johnson had the perfect script with D.J. Moore taking a play action pass towards the red zone before D'Andre Swift took the ball into the critical area. However, the Rams caught two massive breaks as Caleb Williams threw a ball behind an open Rome Odunze that should've been a touchdown and then on fourth down two plays later, Williams threw an interception to Cobie Durant.

That's Durant's second pick of the playoffs.

The Rams came out with one goal in mind offensively and that was to put the ball in Matthew Stafford's hands. Stafford hit Puka Nacua and Jordan Whittington to put the ball near midfield with Nacua eventually making the push into Bears' territory.

Once the Rams got near midfield, they started to mix in some Kyren Williams runs, opening up Whittington to take a pass into the red zone. Sean McVay had a good feel as Stafford's next pass hit Colby Parkinson in the end zone but the rising tight end was unable to bring it in.

However, it would be Williams in the passing game that set up first and goal, quieting the rowdy Chicago crowd. Williams would punch it in soon after for the game's opening score.

The Bears looked to respond and Williams' play making skills would be put on display. A fundamentally sound run game with Williams' creativity gave the Rams too much space to cover. The game quickly turned physical as soon as the field began to shrink with both sides throwing their bodies in front of other grown men.

The Rams would set up third and goal from the three, forcing another critical situation. The Rams would stop a third consecutive run from their goal line defense, ending the quarter with the lead.

Second Quarter

The Bears, in traditional fashion, went for it and Caleb Williams threaded the needle to find D.J. Moore in the end zone to tie the game.

Matthew Stafford opened up the Rams' next drive with a terrible decision, almost getting picked when throwing to a double covered Terrance Ferguson. That would be the omen for the drive as the Rams went three and out.

The Rams would also force a three and out, making Williams throw from the pocket.

Stafford's third drive couldn't have started worse. A fumble almost derailed things but Kyren Williams raced in to recover the loose football before Stafford fired a dot to move the chains. However, Stafford got blasted on first down, resulting in a sack. The Bears were bringing heat as a deep bomb to Puka Nacua went incomplete, forcing a punt.

The Bears would take the ball into Rams territory with a balanced attack that allowed Williams to get comfortable. However, the Bears went to the run, leading to fourth and short before the Rams' defense came up with their second stop on fourth down. Kyle Monangai, who has been bruising the Rams all night, was stopped on that carry.

The Bears, who keep blitzing their defensive backs, once again stalled the Rams' offense. While it wasn't a three-and-out, the Rams only picked up a first down due to a penalty. The Bears took advantage immediately, entering Rams territory right after an Ethan Evans punt. A stuffed run would take us to the two minute warning.

Two Minute Warning

The Rams would hold the Bears, as the forced a short completion and then an incompletion on third down. The Bears would kick the field goal to take a three point lead but the defense continues to hold the line against one of the NFL's best offenses.

With a little over a minute remaining in the game, the Rams decided once again to push for points to end the half. A massive strike to Tyler Higbee saw the Rams at midfield with 39 seconds left. The Rams would dink multiple passes to Kyren Williams due to Chicago's coverage, burning the Rams' remaining timeouts but a personal foul on Chicago set up first and goal.

The Rams, having to be smart due to the time and a lack of timeouts, put the ball in Stafford's hands but a bullet to Davante Adams went incomplete in the end zone. Stafford would tempt the red zone twice more but both balls were put in a position to either be a tough completion or an incomplete pass.

Rams settled for three, tying the game at ten at halftime.

Second Half

Third Quarter

The Rams started the half with the football but despite a strong start from Blake Corum, the pass turned to the pass too soon and Matthew Stafford's miscues continues to occur, leading to a punt.

The Bears began their first drive of the half inside their own ten yard line. While they picked up some ground via the run, their passing attack failed to find the crucial connection to get past midfield and the Bears would punt.

However, the Rams again came out with the pass, the Bears brought the heat and Stafford fumbled the ball. Stafford did jump back on his own ball but the Rams' reliance on the pass continues to handicap their operation. Sean McVay looks figured out as the Rams once again punted the ball away.

The Bears had success on offense but one truth kept coming true and that was Cobie Durant is a ballhawk. After getting close to picking Williams off for a second time, Durant completed the mission, picking off Williams again to give the Rams the ball at midfield.

The Rams once again went three-and-out. The Bears, with newfound life, started to push the ball, getting towards midfield. However, on third and one, Jared Verse busted through the line to force fourth down, bringing an end to the quarter.

Fourth Quarter

The Rams began the first drive of the final quarter inside their own ten yard line, finally giving the ball to Kyren Williams. Williams picked up the first down before Stafford found Colby Parkinson for a quick strike that Parkinson broke off for a massive gain. They quickly advanced past midfield.

After another near interception, Stafford hit a strike to Puka Nacua to set the Rams up on the edge of the red zone. Davante Adams then popped up to take the ball to the 16 yard line. However, the play would send Adams to the medical tent.

The Rams had third and one after two running plays, making the poor decision to throw. On fourth down, the Rams went for it, deciding to run a jet sweep to Puka Nacua for the first. Kyren Williams would punch it in for his second score of the game.

The Bears answered immediately, with Caleb Williams displaying his efficiency, using his legs to break into the Rams' secondary. Now in Rams territory, could the defense answer yet again?

The Rams stopped two straight runs to set up third and one but the Bears' bruising attack put Chicago on the brink of six. The Bears then went to the pass with both being incomplete, putting the Rams defense on the stop to secure the stop. The Bears would convert with a strike to Rome Odunze that would benefit from a roughing the passer call on Jared Verse. The Rams were on the backfoot.

The Rams run defense held strong to force third and goal at the two and as the Bears tried to exploit their flanks with speed, the Rams forced fourth down and it was Omar Speights who came up with the incompletion.

The Rams took over on their own two yard line and handed the ball off straight away. The Bears would burn their first time out. The clock was now under three minutes. Williams would pick up the first but would be knocked out of bounds, stopping the clock. Williams would be stopped on the next play, forcing the Rams to call another before the two minute warning. Chicago would burn their second timeout.

At third and ten, a first down would be everything towards a Rams victory. However, the Rams decided to run the ball instead of throwing it. The Rams would punt.

On the Bears' first snap after a bad punt by Ethan Evans, Caleb Williams came out swinging. A 50/50 pass fell to the ground before he hit Colston Loveland for the first down. D'Andre Swift took the ball into the red zone.

However, the Rams tightened up to force fourth and four. One stop and the game would be over. Caleb Williams scrambled back towards midfield before firing a bullet to Cole Kmet. The Bears would kick the field goal for the game-tying score. The Rams would kneel it out to go to overtime.

Overtime

The Rams began the overtime period with the ball. The would run three straight times before punting the ball away. On third and one, McVay called an inexcusable outside pitch that was sniffed out. The Rams punted.

After picking up the first down, Jared Verse made a big play to stuff the run and then a short pass from the Bears would setup third and four. However, Caleb Williams picked up the first down with his feet.

However, the Rams would then set up the same scenario but now third and seven after another tackle for loss. The Rams brought the heat and Williams hit a quick pass to set up fourth and one. Ben Johnson went for it and Williams picked it up again with his legs.

The Rams knew they would need to stop the Bears on four downs but Kam Curl only needed one to take the ball away. A massive interception changed possession and then Colby Parkinson took the ball towards midfield that Davante Adams quickly too past it. The Rams were going no huddle and were rolling until Adams' catch came under review.

Adams' catch was ruled a completion. The Rams had the ball in Bears territory and only needed a field goal to win. The Rams would have third and six from the Bears' 43 and this time, they put the ball in Stafford's hands. He found Puka Nacua, taking the ball to the 27.

After a run and two incompletions in the end zone, Harrison Mevis would come on for the biggest kick of his career. A 42 yard attempts to win. Nothing but net. Rams now advance to play the Seahawks in the NFC title game.

