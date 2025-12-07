Ex-NFL Star WR Calls for Aaron Rodgers to ‘Put Up or Shut Up’ Ahead of Big Steelers Game
On Sunday the Steelers and Ravens will meet in each team’s biggest game of the year so far. Baltimore and Pittsburgh are tied atop the NFC North with 6-6 records. The outcome of today’s contest will not only give one team a lead in the division race, it’ll result in a leg up for any possible tiebreaker scenarios as well. Neither team will be eliminated with a loss but playoff chances will plummet.
Such a significant contest means both sides will be expecting their star players to step up in a big way. For the Steelers, this means expectations weigh heavily upon the shoulders of Aaron Rodgers. The future Hall of Famer hasn’t played too well in his first season in Pittsburgh; he ranks 23rd in passing yards, 14th in touchdowns, and 17th in completion percentage among all quarterbacks entering Week 14. But any and all struggles will be forgotten if he can elevate his play to match the moment, starting with this Sunday’s crucial clash.
Ahead of kickoff he was called out to do that by name by a former NFL great. Randy Moss, appearing on Sunday NFL Countdown, declared it was time for Rodgers to “put up or shut up” as Pittsburgh enters a season-defining stretch.
“I’ll look for a better Pittsburgh Steelers team today led by Aaron Rodgers,” Moss said on ESPN’s pregame show. “Say what you want—you talk about Arthur Smith, you talk about them having no motion. Aaron Rodgers, it’s the time to put up or shut up right now. They’re still playing for the division, last time I checked. This is a big game for Aaron Rodgers to come out.”
It is indeed a big game. A win would put the Steelers in the driver’s seat of the AFC North and full control of their playoff destiny. A loss would be quite difficult to overcome in a crowded conference wild card field. Rodgers has seemed frustrated with the team’s play recently and last week called out his receivers for not being on the same page, but he hasn’t been blameless either. He ranks 35th out of 41 qualifying QBs in overall PFF grade this year and the eye test also suggests he has not played his best football, although the fractured wrist he suffered a few weeks ago probably doesn’t help matters.
Rodgers simply must play well for the Steelers to win on Sunday. The Ravens, led by Lamar Jackson. will not roll over for their longtime foes. It’ll be a hard-fought battle and Rodgers is capable of leading his team to victory. Will he rise to the challenge set out by Moss to do just that?