Aaron Rodgers Injury Update: Test Results on Fractured Left Wrist Revealed

The Steelers’ quarterback received good news on Tuesday.

Mike Kadlick

Aaron Rodgers injured his left wrist on Sunday afternoon against the Bengals.
Aaron Rodgers injured his left wrist on Sunday afternoon against the Bengals. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left his team’s win over the Bengals on Sunday afternoon with what at the time was dubbed a left hand injury. He did not return and was replaced by backup Mason Rudolph.

Following the contest, the initial concern from the team was that Rodgers had suffered “a slight break” in his left wrist—a diagnosis that required further testing to ultimately determine the full extent of the injury, as well as how long he would potentially be sidelined.

Luckily, the team received some promising news about the signal caller on Tuesday morning.

Aaron Rodgers Injury Update

Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers injured his left wrist on Sunday afternoon. / Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Rodgers underwent further testing on Monday morning and while results confirmed that he did in fact fracture his left wrist, they also indicated that he won’t need surgery to repair the injury.

“Rodgers is pushing to play Sunday at Chicago,” Pelissero added. “But doctors must clear him and his status moving forward is TBD.”

The Steelers will take on the Bears on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET from Soldier Field. If Rodgers can’t go, it’ll be Rudolph under center once again as Pittsburgh looks to improve its 6–4 record.

