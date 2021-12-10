Ravens-Browns Week 14 Predictions Roundup

The prognosticators are not on the same page with the Ravens and Browns game.

BALTIMORE — The majority of prognosticators are picking the Browns over the injury-marred Ravens in Week 14.

Here's the roundup.

Analysis: "This is another huge AFC North matchup on Sunday night. The Ravens have some cushion but a loss could dampen their playoff standings, especially if the Bengals beat the 49ers. A loss for Cleveland could knock them out of the postseason. The Ravens found a way to win in the previous meeting despite four interceptions by Lamar Jackson. The Browns are coming off a bye and had two weeks to prepare and get healthier. Can the Ravens find some more magic?"

— The Pick: Ravens 28, Browns 27

Analysis: "The one thing about this game is that it's a dream matchup for anyone who hates the forward pass. In the modern NFL, conventional wisdom says that you need to be able to throw the ball forward to win, but these two teams have both thrown conventional wisdom out the window this year. The Browns and the Ravens have two of the top-four rushing attacks in the NFL and the crazy part is that they've rushed for the EXACT same amount of yardage this season (1,765)."

— The Pick: Browns 20, Ravens 17

Analysis: Baltimore just can’t seem to get that running game revved up. The Browns are getting healthier in their ground game, and between Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt they control the clock in this one.

— The Pick: Browns 23, Ravens 17

Analysis: Baltimore Ravens (8-4) at Cleveland Browns (6-6), 1 p.m. — This is the second of back-to-back games against the Ravens for the Browns, who are coming off a bye. And this one might not be any different than the first one, won by the Ravens, 16-10. The Browns have scored 30 points in the past three, the Ravens 61 in the past four.

— The Pick: Browns 16, Ravens 10

Analysis: "The Browns are coming off a bye week, and now they get a rematch with the Ravens. Baltimore is 2-0 S/U as an underdog this season, and this will be another AFC North rock fight. The Ravens have won the last four meetings, including the last two in Cleveland."

— The Pick: Ravens 24, Browns 22

Analysis: "Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions against Cleveland two weeks ago, but the Ravens still won because the Browns wasted possessions and rushed for only 40 yards. If Baltimore’s front seven can again hinder the Browns’ running and play-action passing, the hallmarks of the offense, Mayfield will have fewer opportunities to play where he’s comfortable.

— The Pick: Ravens +2.5

Analysis: "You can’t help but feel for Baltimore at this stage, with Humphrey being the latest name to join an injury list almost longer than the active players for the Ravens. The Ravens struggled offensively on Sunday and have now failed to score 20 points in their last four games. Although they beat the Browns just the week before last, they’re running out of steam, and this team is clinging onto the top spot in the division for dear life."

— The Pick: Browns 28, Ravens 10

Analysis: "The Browns should have an easier time moving the ball on offense this time around with the Ravens’ talent running thin on defense. At home, Cleveland will give Baltimore everything it has to keep its AFC North and postseason hopes alive."

— The Pick: Browns 21, Ravens 17