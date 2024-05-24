Former Ravens RB Tabbed Comeback Candidate
Hope was high when the Baltimore Ravens drafted J.K. Dobbins in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but sadly, luck was not on his side.
Dobbins put together a very promising rookie season in Baltimore, rushing for 805 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging six yards per carry. Unfortunately, the Ohio State product has been plagued with injuries ever since, limiting him to just nine games in the last three seasons. He missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL, then another knee injury caused him to miss half of 2022, and most recently, he tore his Achilles tendon in the first game of last season.
After that unfortunate series of injuries, the Ravens opted not to re-sign Dobbins this offseason. Luckily for him, he signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers to continue his NFL career. Now he'll suit up for Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, who is not only the brother of Ravens coach John Harbaugh, but he is also very familar with Dobbins due to the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry.
The question is, can Dobbins bounce back with his new team?
"Dobbins was great in his two healthy seasons with the Ravens, earning rushing grades of at least 75.6 and averaging over 3.00 yards after contact per carry," Pro Football Focus writes. "However, he tore his Achilles just 12 snaps into last year and tore his ACL before even lacing up his cleats in a game in 2021.
"Jim Harbaugh’s philosophy in Ann Arbor was to run the damn ball, and with the Chargers’ receiving room still lacking any proven alpha presences, that should continue in Los Angeles. Dobbins might split carries initially with his former Baltimore teammate Gus Edwards, but his better explosiveness could lend itself to a strong year for the 25-year-old in a new home."
Dobbins has shown how immensely talented he is - look no further than his 2,003-yard, 21-touchdown 2019 season at Ohio State for proof of that. If he can stay healthy, perhaps a change of scenery is what he needs to get back on track.
