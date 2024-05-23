Ravens DC Sees DPOY Coming for Kyle Hamilton
The Baltimore Ravens' defense was one of the best in the NFL last season, in large part thanks to the emergence of safety Kyle Hamilton.
A 2022 first-round pick out of Notre Dame, Hamilton put all the pieces together last season after showing great promise as a rookie. The 23-year-old was all over the field, finishing with 81 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, 18 passes defended and four interceptions. He was a first-team All-Pro selection at the end of the season, a well-deserved honor given his incredible campaign.
Now entering his third NFL season, Hamilton is one of the most versatile defensive players in the league and still has room to grow. As Hamilton looks to build on his stellar sophomore campaign, Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr believes the best is still yet to come.
"I mean, man, Kyle Hamilton is the ultimate chess piece. He's one of the top players in the league," Orr told reporters Wednesday. "My goal for him is to one day win a defensive MVP here in the league, I think he's that type of talent, he's that type of work ethic, he's that type of person."
At just 31 years old, Orr takes over as defensive coordinator after Mike Macdonald left to become the Seattle Seahawks' head coach. How he uses Hamilton will be very telling, and based on early impressions, it seems he has big plans for the rising star.
