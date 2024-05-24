Ravens to Hold Joint Practices With Packers
The Baltimore Ravens will hold joint practices with the Green Bay Packers ahead of their preseason game this summer, Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced on Wednesday.
Baltimore and Green Bay will conclude the preseason against one another on Aug. 24 in Wisconsin. Two days earlier on Aug. 22, the two teams will conduct joint practices to get some extra work with each other.
Like most other teams, the Ravens are no strangers to holding joint practices. They hosted the Washington Commanders for joint practices last year, and Harbaugh was very happy to get those extra reps in.
“Well, it’s more controlled. That’s the thing about joint practice; you still get a lot of great work without the ‘finish’ part of it. You don’t get the tackling, the sacks – those kinds of things,” Harbaugh said last year, per Baltimore Beatdown. “I will also say, that’s a double-edged sword, because then it becomes a gray area about how much is too much, and that’s where the pushing and the shoving starts sometimes.”
The Ravens will host both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons before travelling up to Green Bay to end the preseason.
