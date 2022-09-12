Mike Macdonald Has Solid Debut as Ravens Defensive Coordinator

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Mike Macdonald was cautiously optimistic about his first game as the defensive coordinator for the Ravens.

He didn't play many of his starters in the preseason so he didn't have an entire grasp on how the players would respond in Week 1 against the New York Jets.

"We’re just focused on what we’re supposed to do," Macdonald said. "It’s a bigger responsibility, obviously, and we’re trying to take advantage of all the extra time we have to make sure we’re thorough in all the situations. Right now, I feel like we’re in a pretty good spot.”

Macdonald didn't have to worry because the Ravens' defense was impressive in the 24-9 victory.

Marcus Williams managed his first Ravens interception.

Justin Houston and Calais Campbell each had a sack for the Ravens. Justin Madubuike and Patrick Queen were credited with a half-sack.

The Ravens forced two turnovers and didn't allow a touchdown until the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Jets quarterback Joe Flacco was 37 of 59 for 307 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

"We were moving our guys around, disguising quite a little bit, and I think he had to hold the ball at times too, which gave our guys a chance to get there as well," coach John Harbaugh said. "Our guys pressed the pocket really well. They were physical – Justin [Madubuike] is sitting right there – those guys were bringing it. We had good inside pressure. Very happy with those guys."

The Ravens played fast and smart. There was also solid communication in the secondary.

It was a performance to build off.

"We just take it one play at a time, one day at a time," Williams said. "We’ll go back to the film and see what we did good and see what we did bad and fix that going into the next week. But you never just go after the game and be like, “Oh, we did everything great” because that’s probably not the case.

"We’re going to take this win how it is, we’re going to celebrate it tonight and then tomorrow, we’re going to get back to work."