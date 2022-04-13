Skip to main content

Ray Lewis on Lamar Jackson: 'I Love That Kid, Baltimore Loves That Kid'

Hall-of-Fame linebacker want new deal to get done.

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — Ray Lewis contends that Lamar Jackson is critical to the future success of the Ravens.

That's why the two sides need to reach a long-term agreement on a new deal.

“I love that kid, Baltimore loves that kid … he’s the new breath around the city,” Lewis said to Stephen A. Smith on Stephen A's World. “I’ve been praying for Lamar since he came in and even now because I just want to make sure he is doing the right thing for himself.

“Maybe he doesn’t want the lawyers, the agents, and all of that stuff, I get it. Sometimes, you get tired of giving your money away. I think we have to get something done. It would be crazy if we ever came close to letting him hit the market. This is his last year coming up… and I’m telling you there is know way we can let Lamar leave Baltimore.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lewis spent his entire illustrious career with the Ravens and was the face of the franchise. Now, he wants Lamar Jackson to accept that responsibility.

Baltimore would like to reach an extension with Jackson before he becomes a free agent in 2023. Jackson, who was NFL MVP in 2019, will play next season under a fifth-year option that pays him $23.02 million.

It's not the first time Lewis has lobbied for Jackson to sign a long-term deal. He appeared on the Rich Eisen Show earlier this year lobbying for a new contract to get done.

“It would be crazy if we ever came close to letting him hit the market," Lewis said. "I’m telling you there’s no way we can let Lamar leave Baltimore.”

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

images
News

Video Shows Ronnie Stanley Walking Without Limp

By Todd Karpovich17 hours ago
USATSI_15143615
News

John Harbaugh On Contract Extension for Lamar Jackson: 'It's Going to Get Done'

By Todd Karpovich20 hours ago
download
News

Draft Mock Simulator Has Ravens Taking Georgia Defensive Tackle

By Todd KarpovichApr 12, 2022
linderbaum
News

Ravens Likely Moving Away from Center in First Round Of Draft

By Todd KarpovichApr 11, 2022
USATSI_17443135
News

Don't Expect Ravens To Follow Rams Economic Philosophy

By Todd KarpovichApr 11, 2022
1235078807
News

Ravens Draft Prospect: Defensive End Jermaine Johnson

By Todd KarpovichApr 10, 2022
gywu79lqo6fdjw1b1mip
News

Ravens Will Have to Pounce on Edge Rushers Early in Draft

By Todd KarpovichApr 10, 2022
download
News

Ravens Bring Back Calais Campbell

By Todd KarpovichApr 9, 2022