Ray Lewis on Lamar Jackson: 'I Love That Kid, Baltimore Loves That Kid'

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — Ray Lewis contends that Lamar Jackson is critical to the future success of the Ravens.

That's why the two sides need to reach a long-term agreement on a new deal.

“I love that kid, Baltimore loves that kid … he’s the new breath around the city,” Lewis said to Stephen A. Smith on Stephen A's World. “I’ve been praying for Lamar since he came in and even now because I just want to make sure he is doing the right thing for himself.

“Maybe he doesn’t want the lawyers, the agents, and all of that stuff, I get it. Sometimes, you get tired of giving your money away. I think we have to get something done. It would be crazy if we ever came close to letting him hit the market. This is his last year coming up… and I’m telling you there is know way we can let Lamar leave Baltimore.”

Lewis spent his entire illustrious career with the Ravens and was the face of the franchise. Now, he wants Lamar Jackson to accept that responsibility.

Baltimore would like to reach an extension with Jackson before he becomes a free agent in 2023. Jackson, who was NFL MVP in 2019, will play next season under a fifth-year option that pays him $23.02 million.

It's not the first time Lewis has lobbied for Jackson to sign a long-term deal. He appeared on the Rich Eisen Show earlier this year lobbying for a new contract to get done.

