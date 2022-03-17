Skip to main content

Ray Lewis Is Confident Ravens Will Finalize Deal With Lamar Jackson

Hall-of-Famer wants to see Jackson in Baltimore for years to come.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ray Lewis is a true Raven.

He understands the passion of the fans and the responsibility to play hard each and every week during the season.

Lewis, who was making an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, is hopeful that quarterback Lamar Jackson will continue to lead the team and finalize a new deal that will keep him in Baltimore for the foreseeable future. 

"He's one of the young kids that I purposely pray for a lot, for him to understand the mantle that he now carries in Baltimore," Lewis said. "I think it's way bigger than football. I think he's clear on what he wants to do. You can't fault a person for doing it the way that they see it. But I think when it comes down to the contract and the Ravens, I think a deal will get done."

Lewis spent his entire illustrious career with the Ravens and was the face of the franchise. Now, he wants Lamar Jackson to accept that responsibility.

Baltimore would like to reach an extension with Jackson before he becomes a free agent in 2023. Jackson, who was NFL MVP in 2019, will play next season under a fifth-year option that pays him $23.02 million.

"That kid is special," Lewis said. "He has the 'it' factor. People love to play with him and for him. He's one of those people I run home to because I know something magical is going to happen. I think he has to keep that in his thinking [going forward]. With the right counsel, I think he'll be okay."

