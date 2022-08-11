Skip to main content

Top 4 Ravens of All-Time

No surprises here.

OWINGS MILLS Md. — A new algorithm has identified the four best Ravens players of all time and there was not much of a surprise in the results. 

Bookies.com has set out to develop an NFL Ring of Honor comprised of the best four players from all 32 teams. 

To determine the players chosen, Bookies.com gathered each player’s Career Weighted Approximate Value and Hall of Fame Monitor Score and then averaged the two data sets to develop our rankings. 

The best Baltimore Ravens of all time, according to the algorithm, are:

No. 1 Ray Lewis

Analysis: "When you think of the Baltimore Ravens, the first name that comes to mind is Ray Lewis. Lewis is undoubtedly one of the best players of all time. He spent his entire 17-year career with the Ravens, beginning in 1996."

No. 2 Ed Reed

Analysis: "Reed had seven seasons where he had 50 or more tackles, as well as 61 total regular season interceptions with Baltimore. He is still tied in first for most playoff interceptions with nine, alongside Ronnie Lott, Bill Simpson, and Charlie Waters."

No. 3 Terrell Suggs

Analysis: "Much like Lewis and Reed, Suggs also achieved Defensive Player of the Year honors. Having three All-Pro players in the same defense caused chaos for teams trying to game-plan against them."

No. 4 Jonathan Ogden

Analysis: "One of the best tackles to ever do it, he only conceded 32 penalties during his 12-year career with the Ravens. He also had the good fortune of having two catches for two touchdowns, which helped make him a fan favorite."


Methodology

To determine the Ring of Honor for the Baltimore Ravens, Bookies.com utilized the website, ProFootballReference.com to gather for each player:

  1. Career Weighted Approximate Value (Career AV)
  2. Hall of Fame Monitor score

