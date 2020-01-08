Look at all these Rumors!

This time of the year, hell any time of the year, NFL rumors move the needle. Things are starting to calm down a little with the Redskins but there's still a bunch of juicy ones that can go down and make things even more interesting.

Reminds me of the old Timex Social Club tune from when I was young and everything didn't hurt.

First, an ex-Redskins defensive line coach might be joining the Dallas Cowboys.

Tomsula, would be a good fit with the Cowboys talented front which includes DeMarcus Lawrence.

As I mentioned many times in this space and to Tom on twitter, Tomsula only returned to Redskins last year out of loyalty to Greg Manusky. It will be interesting to see if Manusky joins the Dallas staff in some capacity as well. He obviously will not get a defensive coordinator position anytime soon.

Moving on to the front office - it appears that indeed the Eric Schaffer era is coming to an end as has been widely reported and speculated.

I don't know the first darn thing about Rob Rogers, other than what his bio said, but clearly if this happened, it would signal one thing and only one thing. Ron Rivera is totally in charge and Dan Snyder is not standing in his way.

Schaffer wouldn't be leaving or being asked to leave if A. He was getting to become President of the Washington Redskins or B. If Rivera didn't have complete authority to hire and move on from whoever he feels fit.

Losing Schaffer would be a tough blow for the organization. Yes, he's been part of a very dysfunctional and losing culture, but he is the exact opposite of Bruce Allen and Vinny Cerrato and he was never given the chance. He is epitome of a hard worker, good guy and I've long viewed him as the smartest person by far in that building.

I know at least one team was interested to some degree last offseason in talking to him about their President role, so hopefully something opens up. Maybe in his home town of Cleveland?

Last - the Redskins won't reportedly be hiring a general manager anytime soon, even though I've heard that it can still happen sooner than later.

A new possible name has emerged on that front, per J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

"One league source said to keep an eye on Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen. Rivera has close ties to Buffalo GM Brandon Beane, and Schoen has been his top lieutenant since 2017. Schoen has scouting experience and ties to Carolina as well. He worked in Miami before he made the move to Buffalo."

Four more names that we should not rule out in any way:

If Marty Hurney pops free from Carolina and there are rumors that they are trying to hire a front office executive to pair with Matt Rhule and transition towards the future, Hurney would be a logical pairing with Ron Rivera.

I would keep Kyle Smith for possibly a promotion to Vice President of Player Personnel and/or maybe the Assistant General Manager role.

Another name that could be part of the Redskins reshaped front office is Dan Morgan, currently the Buffalo Bills Director of Player Personnel.

Current Colts Director of College Scouting, Morocco Brown, who once used to run the Redskins Pro Scouting group could be looking to come back home. He and Chris Ballard have done a nice job reshaping the Colts roster, especially with Quenton Nelson.

I don't believe at this point Urban Meyer or Louis Riddick are in play for any type of position now that Rivera has all the juice.

