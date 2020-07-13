The New Orleans Saints released photos of their free-agent prize, WR Emmanuel Sanders, in a team helmet. He looks good in the Black and Gold.

Last week, Sanders had QB Drew Brees in Colorado. The two Saints stars were having a private workout. Photog, Rico Abonce, showed a clip of Sanders catching a pass from Brees on his social media account. It gave us a glimpse of what the Who Dat Nation can expect to see in 2020 from a Brees-Sanders connection. The two needed to work on their timing, the playbook, and understanding how one another approaches the game.

New Orleans needed a #2 WR like Emmanuel Sanders for more than a couple of years. We cannot disregard the contributions from former Saints WR Ted Ginn, Jr, a player of Sanders' caliber was a necessity. Weeks before training camp and Sanders will be in the clubhouse for the team, primed and ready to complement the talents of WR Michael Thomas.

In 2019, Emmanuel Sanders caught 66 reception, 869 yards and 5 TDs for the Broncos and 49ers. Sanders is projected to have similar numbers for the Saints in 2020. Fortunately for Michael Thomas, Sanders' presence will alleviate most of the burden placed on him as the NFL's Top WR in 2019. I spoke with Sports Illustrated's Corey Parson about Michael Thomas' forecast in 2020. Parson believes Thomas will have over 100 receptions and increase his touchdowns, but duplicating 149 catches is not on the fantasy football expert's radar for the star receiver. Sanders will be Brees' secondary option. Hopefully, 3rd year WR Tre'Quan Smith will gain confidence and increase his productivity this season.

New Orleans are projected to open their 2020 regular-season on September 13, 2020 against QB Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The contest will commence at 3:25 PM CST and Fox Sports will broadcast from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome