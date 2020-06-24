Drew Brees and Emmanuel Sanders workout together in Denver

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees and WR Emmanuel Sanders had a workout together in Denver, CO. NFL Photographer, Rico Abonce posted a clip of the two NFL stars on his social media account.

Last season, Saints WR Michael Thomas set an NFL record with 149 receptions. New Orleans' next top receiver was RB Alvin Kamara with 81 catches. One of the main reasons GM Mickey Loomis and HC Sean Payton recruited WR Emmanuel Sanders to the team was to give Brees another option in the wide receiving corps. Sanders left the San Francisco 49ers after last season's disappointing loss in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sanders posted 66 receptions for 869 yards and 5 TDs in 2019. He provides Sean Payton a productive secondary option for Drew Brees this season. New Orleans could not overlook the unproductive season former WR Ted Ginn, Jr. had in 2019. The veteran wideout yielded a mere 30 receptions for 421 and 2 TDs in his 13th season in the league.

Brees re-signed with New Orleans and enters his 20th NFL season as one of the most prolific QBs in football's history. Drew is the NFL's all-time passer in yardage, touchdowns, and completion percentage. New Orleans brought back Brees because he offers them the best opportunity to win a second Lombardi Trophy. He signed a 2-year deal, but it's a strong possibility Brees may not play-out the entire contract and decide to retire in the offseason.

As the NFL and most sports programs are battling the COVID-19 pandemic, Brees and Sanders' decision to workout is not strange. Tom Brady and a few Tamp Bay Bucs teammates were photographed with workouts within the past weeks. The NFLPA's Medical Director sent out a message to players urging them not to practice together in order to avoid contracting COVID-19.

New Orleans is projected to open its 2020 regular season against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020, at 3:25 PM. Fox Sports will broadcast the Saints opener.