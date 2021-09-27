Game Balls from the Saints 28-13 Victory over the Patriots in Week 3

Another strong defensive outing leads New Orleans to a key week 3 win at New England.

The New Orleans Saints improved their record to 2-1 with a 28-13 defeat of the New England Patriots on the road yesterday. They showed more intensity from the outset than during their road loss to the Carolina Panthers last week.

New Orleans the lead on their second drive, culminating an 11-play, 69-yard march with a touchdown pass from QB Jameis Winston to RB Alvin Kamara. Winston completed four of six throws for 49 yards on the drive.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) hands off to running back Alvin Kamara (41) against New England Patriots. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Kamara, as expected, was heavily involved in the game plan. He led all rushers with 89 yards on a career-high 24 carries and added 3 receptions for 29 yards. Winston had a strong first quarter, completing 8 of 12 passes for 83 yards and a score.

Winston also had a second touchdown pass just before halftime after a P.J. Williams interception. It was an ill-advised throw, but WR Marquez Callaway bailed him out with a magnificent catch in the end zone.

After a defensive touchdown by S Malcolm Jenkins to open the third quarter gave the Saints a 21-3 lead, the offense was ultra-conservative through the second half. They had only 86 second half yards, 75 of which came on a run-heavy touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Aggressive defense won this game for the Saints. They intercepted rookie QB Mac Jones three times, sacked him twice, and registered 11 QB hits. New Orleans also suffocated the Patriots running game, holding them to a paltry 2.9 yards per carry and 49 yards while recording six tackles for loss.

New England had 300 total yards, but most of that was in a comeback effort against softer coverage. New Orleans allowed the Patriots to convert only 9 of their 22 third or fourth down chances. The Saints scored one defensive touchdown, set up an easy score with another turnover, and blocked a punt that resulted in a missed field goal.

Here are the best performances from a strong defensive game by the Saints.

MARSHON LATTIMORE, CORNERBACK

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) intercepts a pass against New England Patriots. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Despite 271 yards passing from Jones, the New Orleans secondary had an outstanding game. Rookie CB Paulson Adebo had another strong outing. Safeties Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Williams, and P.J. Williams made plays all over the field.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore had the best performance out of the coverage units. Less than two weeks after thumb surgery, Lattimore played every defensive snap yesterday. Even with his hand heavily wrapped, he led all tacklers with 10 stops on the afternoon.

Lattimore was targeted more often than we’re used to seeing because the Patriots wanted to test his tackling ability. Some receptions were made in front of him, but he blanketed New England wideouts with his usual elite coverage skills.

Lattimore was credited with one pass broken up, but was in on several incompletions. His fourth quarter interception of Jones ended the final New England scoring threat and sealed the victory.

CAMERON JORDAN, DEFENSIVE END

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes with pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The entire New Orleans defensive line played another solid game, despite the absence of DE Marcus Davenport and DT David Onyemata.

Tanoh Kpassagnon returned after missing last week with injury and was a disruptive presence, contributing two tackles for loss and two quarterback pressures. Shy Tuttle also had also had a solid game at defensive tackle.

Veteran DE Cam Jordan has had a quiet start to the 2021 season statistically. However, Jordan has gotten consistent penetration into opposing backfields despite double-team blocking.

Jordan, one of the league's best run defenders at his position, had another standout game in that capacity. He consistently altered running lanes and spent the afternoon disrupting New England blocking schemes.

As a pass rusher, Jordan turned in his best game of the season. He didn't record a sack, but had 3 QB hits and several more pressures. He had one tackle for loss during the game and assisted teammates in a number of other stops behind the line of scrimmage.

DEMARIO DAVIS, LINEBACKER

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) looks down the line. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Davis was one of five players to play every defensive snap for the Saints yesterday. Certainly not surprising. He is a team leader and equally effective as a run defender and against the pass. Where he continues to amaze is his incredible intensity on every down.

Davis had another monstrous game against New England. He had 8 tackles, 7 of them solo and 2 for loss, and was credited with two passes broken up. Davis hurried Jones on a few blitzes and forced a blocker to account for him to free up another rusher on others.

Davis' exemplary coverage on the Patriots talented tight ends minimized their contribution to the contest. His bones rattling hits against the run and in the open field continues to set the tone for the entire defense.

New Orleans still has some issues to clean up on the offensive side of the ball. The team will also be missing several players for at least a few more weeks.

The Saints incredible defense allows the offense to have a more conservative approach, while still keeping the team in position to win games against any opponent.

Read More Saints News