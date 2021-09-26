Saints vs. Patriots Halftime Report

New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots halftime report for Week 3.
Saints 1st Drive
- 3 and out
- Alvin Kamara was stuffed on two consecutive rushing plays. Winston could not connect with Hogan on 3rd down.
- 3 plays, 1 yard, 1:23; PUNT
Pats 1st Drive
- 3-and-out after Tanoh pressured Jones on 3rd down.
- 2 pass plays went incomplete with good coverage from Lattimore on Agholor.
- Good return by Deonte Harris for New Orleans
Saints 2nd Drive
- 2 touches by Kamara, 1st down
- Andrus Peat is getting victimized
- Terron Armstead was injured on the drive. Huge loss if he's out.
- Saints into the redzone.
- 22nd straight scores in the redzone for New Orleans
- 11 plays, 69 yards, 4:58; TOUCHDOWN
7-0, Saints lead
Pats 2nd Drive
- Ceedy Duce sacks Jones
- Demario Davis read the screen pass and teed-off of Taylor
- 2nd 3-and-out
Saints 3rd Drive
- In Pats territory
- Rosas pulled a 52-yard field goal to the left.
- 10 plays, 51 yards, 5:16; MISSED FG
Pats 3rd Drive
- Dennis Allen is sending the dawgs at Jones.
- 3rd 3-and-out.
Saints 4th Drive
- 3 and out
- The offensive line is giving Winston time in the pocket.
- 3 plays, 6 yards, 1:29; PUNT
Pats 4th Drive
- Drive stalls.
- Dowell blocks the punt.
- Saints near midfield.
Saints 5th Drive
- Armah Jr. get the first down.
- Rosas missed to the left on the 36 yarder.
- 8 plays, 31 yards, 4:38; MISSED FIELD GOAL
Pats 5th Drive
- Pats driving, Jones completes for a first down.
- Saints LB Elliss hits QB Jones, P.J. Williams intercepts, fumbled into the endzone, Elliss recovers for a touchdown. Play being reviewed.
- Williams ruled down at the Patriots 9 yard line.
- First interception of Mac Jones' career.
Saints 6th Drive
- Kamara pushes closer to the endzone
- 2:00 minute warning
- Winston to Callaway for a touchdown
- 3 plays, 9 yards, 1:00; TOUCHDOWN
Saints-14, Pats-0
Pats 6th Drive
- Bourne, 31 into Saints territory
- Jones is moving the football with good decisions
- Great stop by Cam Jordan on 3rd down
- New Orleans called a timeout on 4th and 1.
- Patriots false start
- Folk kicks a 45-yard field goal;
HALTIME SCORE
Saints-14, Patriots-3
QUICK ANALYSIS
- Saints are able to move the football via the pass action.
- Winston was given time to throw by the offensive line.
- Terron Armstead's injury looms
- 2 missed field goals by Rosas
- Alvin Kamara has 16 touches in the first half
- Saints defense creates a turover
STANDOUT PLAYERS IN THE FIRST HALF
Saints
- Winston: 10/15, 99 yards, 2 TD, 124.7 QBR
- Kamara: 13 rushes, yards,
- Marquez Callaway: 1 rec., 3 yards, 1 TD
- Demario Davis: 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD
- Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: 2 tackles, 1 Sack, 1 QB Hit, 2 TFL
- Andrew Dowell blocks at punt, Saints get the ball at midfield
Patriots
- Jones: passes, yards, 1 INT
- Harris: 5 rushes, 13 yards
- J. Bentley: 7 tackles
- Wise: 5 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 QB Hit
- M. Judon: 1 tackle, 1 sack, 1 TFL