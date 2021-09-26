September 26, 2021
Saints vs. Patriots Halftime Report

New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots halftime report for Week 3.
Saints 1st Drive

  • 3 and out
  • Alvin Kamara was stuffed on two consecutive rushing plays. Winston could not connect with Hogan on 3rd down.
  • 3 plays, 1 yard, 1:23; PUNT

Pats 1st Drive

  • 3-and-out after Tanoh pressured Jones on 3rd down. 
  • 2 pass plays went incomplete with good coverage from Lattimore on Agholor.
  • Good return by Deonte Harris for New Orleans
Jameis Winston (2) hands off the ball to running back Alvin Kamara (41)

Saints 2nd Drive

  • 2 touches by Kamara, 1st down
  • Andrus Peat is getting victimized
  • Terron Armstead was injured on the drive. Huge loss if he's out.
  • Saints into the redzone.
  • 22nd straight scores in the redzone for New Orleans
  • 11 plays, 69 yards, 4:58; TOUCHDOWN

7-0, Saints lead

Pats 2nd Drive

  • Ceedy Duce sacks Jones
  • Demario Davis read the screen pass and teed-off of Taylor
  • 2nd 3-and-out
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2)

Saints 3rd Drive

  • In Pats territory
  • Rosas pulled a 52-yard field goal to the left.
  • 10 plays, 51 yards, 5:16;  MISSED FG

Pats 3rd Drive

  • Dennis Allen is sending the dawgs at Jones.
  • 3rd 3-and-out.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2)

Saints 4th Drive

  • 3 and out
  • The offensive line is giving Winston time in the pocket.
  • 3 plays, 6 yards, 1:29; PUNT

Pats 4th Drive

  • Drive stalls.  
  • Dowell blocks the punt.  
  • Saints near midfield.

Saints 5th Drive

  • Armah Jr. get the first down.
  • Rosas missed to the left on the 36 yarder. 
  • 8 plays, 31 yards, 4:38; MISSED FIELD GOAL

Pats 5th Drive

  • Pats driving, Jones completes for a first down.
  • Saints LB Elliss hits QB Jones, P.J. Williams intercepts, fumbled into the endzone, Elliss recovers for a touchdown.  Play being reviewed.
  • Williams ruled down at the Patriots 9 yard line.
  • First interception of Mac Jones' career.

Saints 6th Drive

  • Kamara pushes closer to the endzone
  • 2:00 minute warning
  • Winston to Callaway for a touchdown
  • 3 plays, 9 yards, 1:00;  TOUCHDOWN

Saints-14, Pats-0

Pats 6th Drive

  • Bourne, 31 into Saints territory
  • Jones is moving the football with good decisions
  • Great stop by Cam Jordan on 3rd down
  • New Orleans called a timeout on 4th and 1.
  • Patriots false start
  • Folk kicks a 45-yard field goal;  

HALTIME SCORE

Saints-14, Patriots-3

QUICK ANALYSIS

  • Saints are able to move the football via the pass action.
  • Winston was given time to throw by the offensive line.
  • Terron Armstead's injury looms 
  • 2 missed field goals by Rosas
  • Alvin Kamara has 16 touches in the first half
  • Saints defense creates a turover

STANDOUT PLAYERS IN THE FIRST HALF

Saints

  • Winston: 10/15, 99 yards, 2 TD, 124.7 QBR
  • Kamara: 13 rushes,   yards, 
  • Marquez Callaway: 1 rec., 3 yards, 1 TD
  • Demario Davis: 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD
  • Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: 2 tackles, 1 Sack, 1 QB Hit, 2 TFL
  • Andrew Dowell blocks at punt, Saints get the ball at midfield

Patriots

  • Jones:  passes, yards, 1 INT
  • Harris: 5 rushes, 13 yards
  • J. Bentley: 7 tackles
  • Wise: 5 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 QB Hit
  • M. Judon: 1 tackle, 1 sack, 1 TFL

Jameis Winston (2) hands off the ball to running back Alvin Kamara (41)
