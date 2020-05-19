Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Saints WR Michael Thomas is Elite; Parker and Tweets are not

Kyle T. Mosley

"A Lion doesn't concern himself with the opinions of sheep."  Tywin Lannister (Game of Thrones)

Since the beginning of sports, players from opposing teams had disdain for their opponents. When I was growing up in New Orleans, it did not matter if we had a neighborhood or school rivalry, dislike was dislike. But, also, respect was respect. You may have had better players, a football or basketball team, or even a marching band, but all that mattered was the head-to-head competition. Those battles were all the proof you needed. Afterward, you either had bragging rights or shame until the next meeting.

In our sports scene today, the only thing that matters is who can tweet or post the best slams or comebacks. The irony is, some of the social media spats trivial and ended before a fan, player, or supporter touches their keyboards. Most of all, sometimes its because you are being "suckered" into a fight by someone who is going to sit back, watch, and never take sides.

I never read about the GOAT of WRs, Jerry Rice, having to defend himself against his greatest rivals in Michael Irvin, Chris Carter, or Randy Moss. He just played football. Michael Thomas is the reigning King of Wide Receivers. Every King has enemies, but every enemy knows if he can attack and take down the King. Some try and are never heard from again. After 5 NFL seasons, DaVante Parker has not proven his "game" can take down Michael Thomas by the numbers.

Saints WR Michael Thomas and Dolphins WR Devante Parker took the bait and got caught-up on Monday afternoon. The NFL on Fox tweeted, "Which is Tougher?" A. Make a catch while guarded by Stephon Gilmore, or B. Break up a pass while guarding Michael Thomas. DeVante Parker tweeted his answer, A. Then Michael Thomas took offense and began his breakdown of DeVante Parker on open Twitter.

I am not going to chronicle who said what, when, and how; but, let us consider the why?

Why did DeVante Parker believe "Making a Catch while guarded by Stephon Gilmore" was the correct answer?

My Sports Illustrated colleague Alain Poupart, who covers the Dolphins with AllDolphins stated in his article, "Parker goes One-on-One with Michael Thomas," Poupart writes:

Parker believes his one-game performance against Stephon Gilmore in 2019 gave him the credibility to select A as his final answer. Parker had eight catches for 137 yards in the season finale when Stephon Gilmore covered him a majority of the contest. Parker seems to have forgotten his dismal game in the Dolphins' first meeting against the Patriots. He was targeted 7 times and failed to catch a football in a match-up where the Phins were soundly defeated 43-0 by Tom Brady.

2019 was DeVante Parker's best professional season since his arrival in the NFL. Last year, he notched 72 catches for 1,202 yards and 9 touchdowns. On December 13, 2019, Parker agreed to a 4-year, $40M contract extension with Miami.

In comparison to Michael Thomas' 149 catches for 1,725 yards and 9 touchdowns, Parker's year was above-average, but not great. So why was it necessary for Thomas to respond in the manner he did against Parker? Do they have bad blood between the two wide receivers? Was it a slap in the face from Parker? Did Thomas overreact to a slight?

MICHAEL THOMAS
DEVANTE PARKER

63 GAMES/57 STARTS

70 GAMES/45 STARTS

470 RECEPTIONS

235 RECEPTION

602 TARGETS

408 TARGETS

5,512 YARDS

3,419 YARDS

78.1 % CATCH RATE

57.6 % CATCH RATE

32 TD

18 TOUCHDOWNS

There will always be animosity among NFL players. The Dolphins drafted DeVante Parker out of Louisville in 2015, and New Orleans drafted Michael Thomas in the 2nd round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Parker has played in 7 more professional games than Thomas, yet Thomas (470) has twice as many receptions as Parker (235). Another staggering stat is Thomas' 78.1% reception rate versus a mere 57.6% rate for Parker. The Dolphins receiver pales in a head-to-head comparison to Thomas. The one logical reason Parker's tweet was in favor of Gilmore could have been his last game numbers against the Patriot CB.

Michael Thomas is confident in his talent and ability. He should be confident. Whether or not he began a "Twitter Spat" with Parker or not, he sits alone on the NFL's Wide Receivers' Throne. Michael Thomas does not need tweets and posts to support his claim. The historic 2019 performance was enough proof for the Saints All-Pro Wide Receiver. Yet, Thomas should take heed to the popular Game of Thrones quote from the character, Tywin Lannister,  "A lion doesn't concern himself with the opinions of sheep." For Michael Thomas to continue his rule as the top WR in the NFL, his focus should be on destroying more sheep in 2020.

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Shots Fired! Thomas & Parker Battle Over Social Media

Saints WR Michael Thomas and Dolphins WR Devante Parker shared words on social media Monday.

BtBoylan

Saints Veterans on the Roster Bubble

Saints veteran players sitting on the roster bubble ahead of training camp this summer in Louisiana.

Bob Rose

NFL New Normal, Part 1: What's next for Saints players and fans amid reopening?

The NFL has begun to lay out plans for football operations to re-open on May 19th. Many have applauded the re-opening, but fans are still concerned about the Coronavirus pandemic.

Dr.C

by

BtBoylan

Bayou Blitz Podcast: Saints Legend LonZell "Moe" Hill Interview

Bayou Blitz hosts, Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley interview New Orleans Saints Legend LonZell "Moe" Hill about his days on the team's first playoff squad, The Dome Patrol, Jim Mora, Bobby Hebert, and more.

Kyle T. Mosley

Ty Montgomery's Unique Style Is a Perfect Fit for Saints

Versatile running back and wide receiver Ty Montgomery should fill multiple needs for the New Orleans Saints in 2020.

BtBoylan

Top 3 "Saints vs AFC" Games in 2020

The New Orleans Saints top three must-watch games versus AFC teams this season.

BtBoylan

A way-too-early final Saints roster prediction

Can we accurately predict the final New Orleans Saints roster in mid-May? Probably not, but let's have some fun trying to.

John Hendrix

by

DisGuy

New Orleans Saints sign versatile RB Ty Montgomery

Saints sign versatile RB Ty Montgomery. Montgomery has played for the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, and New York Jets in his career. Expect Sean Payton to utilize his rushing and pass catching abilities.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Saints 2020 schedule: Way-too-early game-by-game predictions

Let's grab a hypothetical crystal ball and predict the wins and losses for the 2020 Saints season.

John Hendrix

by

BtBoylan

Justin Hardee's Mother inspired his 3 degrees, NFL, Parenthood, and becoming an Entrepreneur

Justin Hardee is not your typical NFL player. After four years in the NFL, Hardee has earned three degrees, become a Father, and is now entrepreneurship as a Papa John's franchisee.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan