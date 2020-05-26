Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Thomas Morstead Publishes First Book

BtBoylan

Before he earned a Super Bowl ring and started a foundation, he had to survive middle school.  Saints P Thomas Morstead's new book gives fans an inside look on how he learned about his cultural roots and survived middle school. 

Tuesday afternoon, Saints Punter Thomas Morstead unboxed the author copies of his first book, The Middle School Rules of Thomas Morstead. The Super Bowl 44 champion shared the moment via Twitter, giving his fans the first glimpse of the biography. Lauren Morstead, Thomas’ wife, recorded the social media video and provided the foreword for the book.

Morestead wrote, "The Middle School Rules of Thomas Morstead," co-authored with Sean Jenson, who created The Middle School Rules series. The series stemmed from a book series concept that partnered with famous athletes to tell their inspirational childhood stories. Jenson has already partnered with NFL stars Vontae Davis, Jamaal Charles, Charles Tillman, and Brian Urlacher.

USATSI_12035313_168388561_lowres
© SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network

The Middle School Rules of Thomas Morstead shares how Thomas learned about his cultural roots, handled being bullied for his appearance and dealt with the disappointment of not making the high school varsity soccer team. Inspired by many, including his parents, Thomas pushes himself in every area of his life and boldly chases his dreams.

The Saints drafted Morstead, SMU, in the fifth-round of the 2009 NFL Draft. In Super Bowl 44, Morstead executed an onside kick to open up the second half of the game. “Ambush” was the first onside kick attempted in any Super Bowl before the fourth quarter. Pro Football Focus named Morstead the NFL Special Teams Player of the Year in 2018, ranking it as the NFL’s best punter for over three years (2016-18). 

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints' coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints Post-Draft Roster: Safety

Can the New Orleans Saints last line of defense, the Safeties, make the big plays in the most critical games in 2020?

Bob Rose

by

BtBoylan

NFC South Report: Can the Falcons dethrone the Saints in 2020?

New Orleans Saints will have their NFC South challenges in 2020. Can the Atlanta Falcons be the team in South to dethrone the Saints after 3 years of supremacy?

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

What NFC South team is the biggest threat to the Saints?

For the most part, the Saints are in the driver's seat in the NFC South. However, what team could threaten them to negate a four-peat?

John Hendrix

by

BtBoylan

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome: Legendary Arena undergoing Renovations and Name Change

The legendary Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA is undergoing renovations in 2020, and searching for a new name sponsor for the 2021 season.

Dr.C

Saints Post-Draft Roster: Cornerback

Do the New Orleans Saints have the depth at cornerback strong enough to support their shutdown starting tandem of Lattimore and Jenkins?

Bob Rose

by

Ls70

The Workout:  Saints Players' Offseason Regimen

The New Orleans Saints players have been keeping in shape and working out amid the COVID-19 pandemic and NFL facilities lockdown.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE

Sean Payton Trash Talking Tom Brady

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady have begun friendly trash talking ahead of the 2020 season.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Saints HC Sean Payton becomes first Jordan Brand Coach

New Orleans Saints Head Coach, Sean Payton, heard these words in Florida, "I'm going to make you my first Jordan Coach" - Michael Jordan

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Saints Post-Draft Roster: Linebacker

New Orleans hopes hopes for better durability from their linebackers around All-Pro Demario Davis in 2020.

Bob Rose

Sean Payton: Using the Undrafted Path to the Saints - Mike Detillier

New Orleans Saints HC Sean Payton reflects on how they have built the team through with drafted and undrafted free agents.

Kyle T. Mosley