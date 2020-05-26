Thomas Morstead Publishes First Book

Before he earned a Super Bowl ring and started a foundation, he had to survive middle school. Saints P Thomas Morstead's new book gives fans an inside look on how he learned about his cultural roots and survived middle school.

Tuesday afternoon, Saints Punter Thomas Morstead unboxed the author copies of his first book, The Middle School Rules of Thomas Morstead. The Super Bowl 44 champion shared the moment via Twitter, giving his fans the first glimpse of the biography. Lauren Morstead, Thomas’ wife, recorded the social media video and provided the foreword for the book.

Morestead wrote, "The Middle School Rules of Thomas Morstead," co-authored with Sean Jenson, who created The Middle School Rules series. The series stemmed from a book series concept that partnered with famous athletes to tell their inspirational childhood stories. Jenson has already partnered with NFL stars Vontae Davis, Jamaal Charles, Charles Tillman, and Brian Urlacher.

© SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network

The Middle School Rules of Thomas Morstead shares how Thomas learned about his cultural roots, handled being bullied for his appearance and dealt with the disappointment of not making the high school varsity soccer team. Inspired by many, including his parents, Thomas pushes himself in every area of his life and boldly chases his dreams.

The Saints drafted Morstead, SMU, in the fifth-round of the 2009 NFL Draft. In Super Bowl 44, Morstead executed an onside kick to open up the second half of the game. “Ambush” was the first onside kick attempted in any Super Bowl before the fourth quarter. Pro Football Focus named Morstead the NFL Special Teams Player of the Year in 2018, ranking it as the NFL’s best punter for over three years (2016-18).

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints' coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.