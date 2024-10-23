NFL Trade Rumors: Saints' Pass Rushers In High Demand
Remember when a report said Alvin Kamara was on the trading block this past weekend? WRONG!
Tuesday, New Orleans and Kamara agreed on a two-year, $24.5 million contract extension, essentially putting to rest the rumors around the team dealing him to one of the other 31 NFL teams.
However, more unsubstantiated reports involve the Saints' all-time sack leader Cam Jordan. The Detroit Lions urgently need a pass rusher after the serious lower leg injury suffered by star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. He will miss the rest of the season, and the Lions are favorites for the postseason, leading the NFC North with a 5-1 record.
Last week, Sports Illustrated's NFL Insider Albert Breer reported that "teams to start sniffing around on Cameron Jordan and Chase Young." Last Word on Sports identifies Jordan as a trade target for the Lions and Ravens. Chase Young could be a candidate for the Chicago Bears, who are 4-2 and on a three-game winning streak.
Earlier this season, Dennis Allen mentioned he wanted to see more production from the former AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, who is in his first season with the New Orleans Saints. Young has 16 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3 TFL, and 10 QB hits this year. His 10 QB hits lead the unit, but at times, he's been a step or two away from sacking quarterbacks.
The New Orleans Saints (2-5) will travel to Los Angeles to square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (3-3), who lost a close game to the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Sunday's game will be an evaluation of the club and its personnel. Should the Saints lose, dropping them to 2-6, would the front office become more willing to execute a trade?
Parting with a locker room and fan favorite is familiar for teams in the NFL. Cam Jordan deserves an opportunity to earn a Super Bowl ring. After 13 seasons, New Orleans traded linebacker Rickey Jackson to the San Francisco 49ers in 1994, where he won a Super Bowl ring that season before retiring in 1995. The Lions and Ravens offer Jordan the best chances of finally hoisting the Lombardi Trophy before hanging up his cleats.
Connection with Detroit's head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn from their days with the Saints could benefit Jordan. However, the Ravens (5-2) are playing at a high level in the AFC North. QB Lamar Jackson and RB Derrick Henry are perfectly running Baltimore's well-balanced offensive attack.
Marshon Lattimore is another name that is a part of the NFL rumor mill. Again, Sunday will give us clarity. Losing Cam would be a significant loss, but he deserves the title of champion if given the chance.
We shall see.
HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST WITH KYLE T. MOSLEY