Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

NFL Draft: How to watch and what to look for from the Saints

John Hendrix

It's go time, as the NFL draft kicks off their three-day event starting on Thursday evening. Coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET, with Peyton Manning set to kick off the start of the draft at 8 p.m. ET. Here's a list of happenings on the first night, followed by the complete schedule of the draft. (all times eastern).

  • 6 p.m. ET - LSU's Ed Orgeron and Alabama's Nick Saban on College GameDay Live
  • 6:30 p.m. ET - Tua Tagovailoa feature on ESPN
  • 7:15 p.m. ET - Roger Good interview with ESPN's Trey Wingo

Round 1: Thursday, April 23rd at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24th at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25th at 12 p.m. ET

How to Watch: ABC, NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (ESPN2 available for Day 2-3)

How to Stream: fuboTV

How to Listen: ESPN Radio, Sirius XM NFL Radio, Westwood One

Draft-A-Thon Streaming: NFL.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch Prime, Twitter, Yahoo Sports

The Draft-A-Thon is a livestream designed to support COVID-19 relief efforts. Big names like Rich Eisen, Deion Sanders, and special guest Kevin Hart will be around for this on the first night. Cam Jordan is scheduled to appear on it sometime on Day 2. You can contribute here, or go to https://relief.nfl.com, where over $284,000 has already been raised. It was announced on Wednesday morning that Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis were donating $8,000 each to this.

For the New Orleans Saints, they have five draft picks entering Thursday night, and select 24th overall in the first round. Here's the full list of selections they have, as they are without a Round 2 and Round 7 pick.

  • Round 1 (24th overall)
  • Round 3 (88th overall) 
  • Round 4 (130th overall) 
  • Round 5 (169th overall) 
  • Round 6 (203rd overall)

Round One - What to Look For

The Saints are no stranger to trading up, and that's a strong possibility going into the first night. Trading down to acquire more picks is certainly not something New Orleans has shown over the years. Look for the sweet spot to start right after the 15th pick, if the Saints were to make a move. You can review the team's trading history under Sean Payton here. Some of the hottest names associated to the Saints, if they hold firm at 24th, look like this.

  • A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
  • Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
  • Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
  • Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
  • Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State
  • Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

The only position that likely can't be justified using a first-round pick on that would make many question the decision would be an offensive lineman or running back. Just about anything else can be in play for the Saints. One other thing to pay attention to is if they look at trading any of their own.

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 New Orleans Saints Mock Draft II

Christmas in April is finally here for NFL teams and their fans!  Will the Saints draft a quarterback for only the second time in franchise history in the first round? Will they draft an LSU player first for the first time ever?  Here is my final mock draft of the 2020 offseason.

Bob Rose

by

SaintsNews

New Orleans Saints facilities will remain closed until Training Camp

Sean Payton held a "Saints Players Only" video meeting and told the players to "take care of your families, your health, and be ready for this summer."

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

NFL Draft: Saints Prospect Jordyn Brooks

Jordyn Brooks is a highly productive Big 12 defender that has slipped under the national radar recently. The New Orleans Saints could look at him as an immediate productive starter.

Bob Rose

by

BtBoylan

NFL Draft: Saints Prospect Damon Arnette

Could this top Big-10 defensive back join a host of talented former Buckeyes in New Orleans?

Bob Rose

NFL Draft: Saints Prospect Ross Blacklock

Ross Blacklock is a massive Big-12 defensive tackle that could power his way into the first round of the NFL draft.

Bob Rose

Saints can handle a Brady-Gronk Reunion in the NFC South

The New Orleans Saints are the reigning NFC South Champions. A Brady-Gronkowski reunion in Tampa will seek to dethrone Brees and the Saints. Here are few reasons why the Saints can handle this reunion in the NFC South.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

NFL Draft: Saints Prospect Bryan Edwards

One of the SEC's most productive wideouts looks to have a bright future at the NFL level.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

NFL Draft: Saints Prospect KJ Hamler

This electrifying Big-10 playmaker could add a deadly element to the NFL offense that drafts him.

Bob Rose

New Orleans greatest need in the 2020 NFL Draft could be at QB

The Saints have Drew Brees headed into his 20th NFL Season and Taysom Hill as his backup, one of New Orleans' greatest need in the draft could be a QB.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

New Orleans Saints draft trade history under Sean Payton

A comprehensive look back at the trades the Saints have made regarding the NFL Draft under Sean Payton, dating back to 2006.

John Hendrix

by

John Hendrix