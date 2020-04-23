NFL Draft: How to watch and what to look for from the Saints

It's go time, as the NFL draft kicks off their three-day event starting on Thursday evening. Coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET, with Peyton Manning set to kick off the start of the draft at 8 p.m. ET. Here's a list of happenings on the first night, followed by the complete schedule of the draft. (all times eastern).

6 p.m. ET - LSU's Ed Orgeron and Alabama's Nick Saban on College GameDay Live

6:30 p.m. ET - Tua Tagovailoa feature on ESPN

7:15 p.m. ET - Roger Good interview with ESPN's Trey Wingo

Round 1: Thursday, April 23rd at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24th at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25th at 12 p.m. ET

How to Watch: ABC, NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (ESPN2 available for Day 2-3)

How to Stream: fuboTV

How to Listen: ESPN Radio, Sirius XM NFL Radio, Westwood One

Draft-A-Thon Streaming: NFL.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch Prime, Twitter, Yahoo Sports

The Draft-A-Thon is a livestream designed to support COVID-19 relief efforts. Big names like Rich Eisen, Deion Sanders, and special guest Kevin Hart will be around for this on the first night. Cam Jordan is scheduled to appear on it sometime on Day 2. You can contribute here, or go to https://relief.nfl.com, where over $284,000 has already been raised. It was announced on Wednesday morning that Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis were donating $8,000 each to this.

For the New Orleans Saints, they have five draft picks entering Thursday night, and select 24th overall in the first round. Here's the full list of selections they have, as they are without a Round 2 and Round 7 pick.

Round 1 (24th overall)

Round 3 (88th overall)

Round 4 (130th overall)

Round 5 (169th overall)

Round 6 (203rd overall)

Round One - What to Look For

The Saints are no stranger to trading up, and that's a strong possibility going into the first night. Trading down to acquire more picks is certainly not something New Orleans has shown over the years. Look for the sweet spot to start right after the 15th pick, if the Saints were to make a move. You can review the team's trading history under Sean Payton here. Some of the hottest names associated to the Saints, if they hold firm at 24th, look like this.

A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

The only position that likely can't be justified using a first-round pick on that would make many question the decision would be an offensive lineman or running back. Just about anything else can be in play for the Saints. One other thing to pay attention to is if they look at trading any of their own.