The New Orleans Saints are making their final preparations for the NFL draft, as it will look very different compared to previous years. The remote draft process, which had a test run on Monday, is set to be nationally televised with some combined crews. The Saints enter the draft with five total picks to make, with their first being the 24th overall selection on Thursday night

By now, you should know that the braintrust of Mickey Loomis and Sean Payton tend to play somewhat aggressive when it comes to making picks. The bottom line is that if there's a player they have valued higher and don't want to wait or ensure another team doesn't jump in front, they'll pull the trigger to make a trade. Trading is not always an exact science, although a formula is used when valuing picks.

Here's a look back at all of the trades the team has made related to the draft going back to 2006. Players acquired and drafted are denoted in bold.

2019

Traded 2nd Round pick (No. 62, Andy Isabella), 6th Round pick (No. 202, Isaiah Prince), 2020 2nd Round pick to Dolphins for 2nd Round pick (No. 48, Erik McCoy ) and 4th Round pick (No. 116, Amani Hooker)

) and 4th Round pick (No. 116, Amani Hooker) Traded 3rd Round pick (No. 93, Miles Boykin) for Teddy Bridgewater and 6th Round pick (No. 177, Saquan Hampton )

and 6th Round pick (No. 177, ) Traded 4th Round pick (No. 116, Amani Hooker), 4th Round Pick (No. 168, D'Andre Walker) to Jets for 4th Round pick (No. 105, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson )

) Traded 4th Round pick (No. 132, Ugochukwu Amadi) and 2020 7th Round pick to Giants for Eli Apple

2018

Traded 1st Round pick (No. 27, Rashaad Penny), 5th Round pick (No. 147, Micah Kiser), 2019 1st Round pick (No. 30, Deandre Baker) to Packers for 1st Round pick (No. 14, Marcus Davenport )

) Adrian Peterson to Cardinals for conditional 6th Round pick (No. 189, Kamrin Moore)

2017

Brandin Cooks and 4th Round pick (forfeited) to Patriots for 1st Round pick (No. 32, Ryan Ramczyk ) and 3rd Round pick (No. 103, Trey Hendrickson )

) and 3rd Round pick (No. 103, ) 7th Round pick (No. 229, Adrian Colbert) and 2018 2nd Round pick (No. 59, Derrius Guice) for 3rd Round pick (No. 67, Alvin Kamara )

) Stephone Anthony to Dolphins for 2018 5th Round pick (No. 147, Micah Kiser)

2016

Traded 3rd Round pick (No. 78, Joe Thuney) and 4th Round pick (No. 112, Malcolm Mitchell) to Patriots for 2nd Round (No. 61, Vonn Bell )

) Traded 5th Round pick (No. 152, Matt Ioannidis) and 2017 5th Round pick (No. 154, Jeremy Sprinkle) to Redskins for 4th Round pick (No. 120, David Onyemata)

2015

Jimmy Graham and 4th Round pick (No. 112, Arie Kouandjio) to Seahawks for Max Unger and first round pick (No. 31, Stephone Anthony )

and first round pick (No. 31, ) Kenny Stills to Dolphins for Dannell Ellerbe and 3rd Round pick (No. 78, P.J. Williams )

and 3rd Round pick (No. 78, ) Ben Grubbs to Chiefs for 5th Round pick (No. 154, Tyeler Davison )

) Traded 6th Round pick (No. 187, Evan Spencer) and 2016 6th Round pick to Redskins for 5th Round pick (No. 167, Damian Swann)

2014

Traded 1st Round pick (No. 27, Deone Bucannon) and 3rd Round pick (No. 91, John Brown) to Cardinals for 1st Round pick (No. 20, Brandin Cooks )

) Darren Sproles to Eagles for 5th Round pick (No. 169, Ronald Powell)

2013

Traded two 4th Round picks (No. 106, Dion Sims, No. 109, David Bakhtiari) to Dolphins for 3rd Round pick (No. 82, John Jenkins )

) Chris Ivory to Jets for 4th Round pick (No. 106, Dion Sims)

Traded 7th Round pick (No. 220, Ryan Seymour) to Seahawks for Barrett Ruud

2012

Reggie Bush and 6th Round pick (No. 196, Jonte Green) to Dolphins for Jonathon Amaya and 6th Round pick (No. 179, Andrew Tiller)

2011

Traded 2nd Round pick (No. 56, Shane Vereen) and 2012 1st Round pick (No. 27, Kevin Zeitler) to Patriots for 1st Round pick (No. 28, Mark Ingram )

) Jammal Brown and conditional 5th Round pick (No. 155, Niles Paul) to Redskins for 3rd Round pick (No. 72, Martez Wilson ) and 2012 conditional 6th Round pick (not exercised)

) and 2012 conditional 6th Round pick (not exercised) Traded conditional 6th Round pick (No. 189, Mike Mohamed) to Patriots for David Thomas (2009 trade)

2010

Traded 4th Round pick (No. 130, O’Brien Schofield) and 6th Round pick (No. 201, Jorrick Calvin) to Cardinals for 4th Round pick (No. 123, Al Woods )

) Traded 2011 4th Round pick (No. 121, Chris Prosinski) to Jaguars for 5th Round pick (No. 158, Matt Tennant)

2009

Traded 7th Round pick (No. 222 – Pat McAfee) and 2010 5th Round pick (No. 163, Reshad Jones) to Eagles for 5th Round pick (No. 164, Thomas Morstead )

) Traded conditional 2nd Round pick (No. 45, Clint Sintim) and 5th Round pick (No. 151, Rhett Bomar) to Giants for Jeremy Shockey (2008 trade)

2008

Traded 1st Round pick (No. 10, Jerod Mayo) and third round pick (No. 78, Shawn Crable) to Patriots for 1st Round pick (No. 7, Sedrick Ellis ) and 5th Round pick (No. 164, Carl Nicks )

) and 5th Round pick (No. 164, ) Traded 5th Round pick (No. 146, Jerome Felton) and 7th Round pick (No. 218, Caleb Campbell) to Lions for 5th Round pick (No. 144, DeMario Pressley )

) Traded 2009 6th Round pick (No. 187, Brandon Underwood) to Packers for 7th Round pick (No. 237, Adrian Arrington )

) Traded 4th Round pick (No. 113, Dwight Lowery) and 2009 conditional 3rd Round pick (No. 76, DeAndre Levy) for Jonathan Vilma and 2009 conditional 3rd Round pick (No. 118, Stanley Arnoux)

2007

Traded 2nd Round pick (No. 58, Ikaika Alama-Francis) to Lions for 3rd Round pick (No. 66, Usama Young ) and 5th Round pick (No. 145, David Jones )

) and 5th Round pick (No. 145, ) Traded 4th Round pick (No. 123, Fred Bennett) and 5th Round pick (No. 163, Brandon Frye) to Texans for 4th Round pick (No. 107, Antonio Pittman )

) Donte’ Stallworth to Eagles for Mark Simoneau and 2007 conditional 4th Round pick (No. 125, Jermon Bushrod ) [2006 trade]

) [2006 trade] Traded 6th Round pick (No. 199, Drew Mormino) to Dolphins for Olindo Mare

Traded 7th Round pick (No. 237, Alan Ball) to Cowboys for Scott Shanle

2006