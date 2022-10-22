Saints Unanswered Points: 'Saints Football' and Leadership?

Points to address the "unanswered points" inside the New Orleans Saints losing 42-34 to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football won't be simple.

Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Where's the Locker Room Leadership?

Why did it take New Orleans to register a 2-5 record for a team leader to finally stand up and address the group? Here's what was reported by ESPN's Kat Terrell from five-year wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith.

"Alvin Kamara addressed the team after the game and said they're not playing 'Saints football.' He said it's the first time a player has addressed the team "in that manner," and it really meant a lot to him that Kamara stood up and did that," Smith said the All-Pro running back told teammates. "We've got to find our spot. This losing mentality that's not Saints football. We're not used to it... We've got to really police ourselves, hold our own selves accountable, hold our teammates accountable."

Kamara was correct. The concern is that it took five losses and undisciplined performances for Alvin Kamara's passionate speech about the team not playing "Saints Football."

The New Orleans Saints shouldn't have a leadership problem.

Before the season, even national pundits praised New Orleans for having leaders like Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, Alvin Kamara, Jameis Winston, Ryan Ramczyk, Tyrann Mathieu, Mark Ingram, and Erick McCoy.

So, what took so long for one of these respected players to finally challenge the team?

Good for Kamara.

Still Searching for Solutions?

In one of the Saints' post-game pressers, you could tell the losing has reached a tipping point for Cam Jordan.

"Coaches can only go so far. It has to be on the players. It is on the players," Jordan commented. He later continued, "if you want excuses, we have tons of those. We're not looking for excuses. We're looking for solutions. And again, I think we have the right next-man-up mentality to make those solutions happen.

Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen looks on before playing against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Are Coaching Decisions Affecting the Saints?

Dennis Allen and Pete Carmichael aren't rookies in coaching — yet, at times this season, they appeared unsettled during difficult moments. How they respond during the team's current state will dictate if New Orleans could salvage its season.

Allen addressed the "fine line of being encouraging and getting mad at the team for the mistakes and remarked, "I think our team knows that they're held accountable. I don't think there's any question that they're held accountable. If that's what the question is."

Conversely, the coaches and field leadership had to know the tenor of the team was flat, and the lack of passion was gut-wrenching to watch.

Regardless, if he already hasn't, Allen must find an alternate way of handling the penalties, missed tackles, and turnovers plaguing the Saints.

What are the consequences? Has anyone been demoted, taken out of a game, or heavily fined for hurting the team?

"I'm fully confident that this team will will will put together a string of wins and turn things around," Allen assured reporters.

When Will the Starting QB Chaos End?

This is addressing the fans more than the team. It's time to put to rest the Jameis Winston-Andy Dalton comparisons. Until we can compare a "healthy" Jameis Winston to a "healthy" Andy Dalton, it's a moot point.

Even after Dalton's two pick-sixes, fans found fault in Winston.

Dalton is 1-3, Winston is 1-2 as the starters in 2022.

The criticism has to be prudent and consistent. As for the team, it's decision time before the Raiders visit in Week 8.

Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) runs for a touchdown against Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Why Doesn't the Offense Stay With What's Working?

One strong positive note was how the offense scored 17 4th-quarter points and Juwan Johnson's two touchdowns.

How will Pete Carmichael find consistency in his playcalling and take advantage of the mismatch opportunities Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill can create for the offense? After two 100+ rushing yards games from his stars in Week 6, Kamara ran 11 times for 49 yards, and Hill rushed a whopping 3 times for 9 yards.

New Orleans was down by 18 points, but couldn't their talents also become an asset in the passing phase? Dalton targeted Kamara with nine attempts, 7 receptions, and 56 yards. Conversely, Hill had one reception for 3 yards on the evening.

Going Forward!

The season is partially lost for New Orleans. Hopefully, more leaders will lead the charge and deliver the "Saints Football" we have grown accustomed to viewing. While with ten games remaining in the season, the clock is ticking, and an immediate shift is required. Will it happen?

We shall see.

Read more Saints-Cardinals game coverage....