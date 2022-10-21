Recapping the Saints Dismal Showing in the Arizona Desert

The New Orleans Saints dropped to 2-5 with another poor performance, this time on Thursday Night Football. In an infuriating display, the Saints lost to the Arizona Cardinals by a 42-34 score. It was the most points scored against New Orleans since the 2018 season opener, a span of 75 games.

Those 42 points were not all courtesy of the injury-ravaged and overrated defense. The offense did their part by throwing pick-sixes on back-to-back drives to end the first half. An eight point lead turned into a 14-point halftime deficit in less than three minutes. It also gave off the feeling that the competitive phase of this game was over, despite 30 minutes to play.

An offense that was without starters Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Jameis Winston, and Andrus Peat moved the ball pretty well. However, a defense that was also without starting corners Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo couldn't have stopped a Junior High team.

Here's what went right, and wrong, with the Saints offense and defense on Thursday night.

OFFENSE

The Good

Saints Rashid Shaheed (89) makes a reception and scores a touchdown against the Cardinals Marco Wilson (20). © Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

New Orleans rolled up 494 total yards, out gaining the Cardinals by 168 yards and achieving their highest single-game total of the year. Those weren't desperation yards in a comeback attempt. Their first three drives were long marches that made up the bulk of 256 first half yards.

The Saints scored a touchdown on their opening drive for the first time all year and just the second time in their last 26 games. Alvin Kamara had some early success running the ball. Taysom Hill accounted for 60 yards and a touchdown on only six touches.

The Saints offensive line continued to play pretty well. New Orleans quarterbacks weren't sacked for the first time all season, were hit only three times, and generally had time to go through their progressions. The team had 72 yards rushing over the first two quarters and averaged 4.5 per run.

Chris Olave returned to the lineup after a week out and caught seven passes for a game-high 106 yards. Undrafted rookie WR Rashid Shaheed caught a perfectly placed 53-yard bomb from Andy Dalton for the opening score. Even Kevin White got involved with a brilliant 64-yard catch and run down the left sideline. Juwan Johnson is emerging as the team’s most consistent threat at tight end since 2019.

Dalton (361) and Hill (48) combined for 409 yards passing despite the absence of two Pro Bowl wideouts. It was the highest passing total for New Orleans since week 1 of the 2018 season and most passing yards from a quarterback since Drew Brees threw for 373 against the Cardinals on October 27, 2019.

Dalton got off to a hot start and finished strong. However, his performance through the middle of the game did nothing to convince critics that he should be the team’s starter going forward.

The Bad

Cardinals Isaiah Simmons (9) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Saints. © Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

After completing 6 of his first 7 throws for 103 yards, Dalton threw a pass into triple coverage that was intercepted in the end zone on the Saints second drive. He was intercepted on two of his next six throws after that, with both getting returned for scores.

The first interception wasn't Dalton's fault. It was a catchable ball that went through the hands of WR Marquez Callaway and into the hands of Marco Wilson. The second interception was a pass that Dalton forced over the middle under pressure and resulted in an easy play for LB Isaiah Simmons.

Dalton only completed 3 of 9 throws in the third quarter, but was also the victim of a few drops. Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith both struggled throughout the game, and even Olave was unable to secure a catch after a hit.

Offensive play-calling in the second half should be questioned — yet again.

Kamara caught seven passes, but was only targeted once through the first three quarters. Shaheed, whose only two touches this year have resulted in 97 yards and two touchdowns, saw only 10 offensive snaps and wasn't targeted again.

Taysom Hill had a 41-yard completion to Olave on the Saints opening drive of the third quarter to set up a field goal. After that, Hill touched the ball only one time over the last 35 offensive plays.

DEFENSE

The Good

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs for a first down against the New Orleans Saints. © Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

This won't take long. Rookie CB Alontae Taylor returned from injured reserve and had a solid outing. Taylor provided the most consistent coverage of any New Orleans defensive back, often forcing Cardinals QB Kyler Murray to target another spot.

New Orleans actually mustered enough defensive effort to force Arizona into four three-and-outs in the second half. The Saints had six tackles for loss in the game, including three and a sack from linebackers Demario Davis and Pete Werner. Davis and Werner were extremely active, as always, but were simply over-matched because of an abysmal effort from their defensive tackles and pathetic production from their defensive ends.

The Bad

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, the Saints were without injured starting corners Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo. Worsening matters was the fact that CB Bradley Roby left with an injury after just five snaps and didn't return. However, the Cardinals were without their top two running backs. Arizona was also without two interior offensive linemen and lost a third early in the game.

The Saints only two sacks of Kyler Murray came when their short-handed secondary actually held up in coverage. Otherwise they got very little pressure on Murray all evening against a line starting three backups. That line pushed around a supposedly formidable New Orleans defensive line for 137 yards on the ground and 4.7 per rush.

Arizona got 150 yards from scrimmage from third and fourth string running backs, including 106 on the ground and nearly 5.6 yards per rush. Rookie RB Eno Benjamin, a seventh-round choice, had 92 yards rushing after just 173 yards rushing over his first six games.

Cardinals Eno Benjamin (26) breaks down field against the Saints. © Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

It wasn't entirely the fault of the New Orleans defensive line. The entire unit was again afflicted with putrid tackling. The Saints gave up several plays, both running and after short passes, where an Arizona ball carrier broke through multiple lazy tackle attempts.

Starting safeties Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu were again non-factors. They combined for 10 tackles, but nearly as many misses with most of their stops lazy arm tackle attempts where they were carried for extra yardage. Used often in coverage to assist the depleted corners, neither Mathieu or Maye were credited with a single pass breakup.

The Saints now have a ten day break before they next host the Raiders on October 30. Presumably, they’ll get Thomas, Lattimore, Adebo, Landry, and Winston back. There's still time to turn their season around with ten games left in what's been a mediocre NFC South so far.

However, there are also plenty of issues beyond the list of injured players. This team has been playing lackluster football most of the season, with even established stars playing below expectations and executing poorly. With a 2-5 record and four conference losses, it’s definitely desperation time in New Orleans.

