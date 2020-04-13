Utah State's Jordan Love is one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. He continues to catch the eye of multiple teams, including the New Orleans Saints.

Drew Brees may have signed his final NFL contract. Brees signed a 2-year, $50M deal to return to the New Orleans Saints in March but has already dived into post retirement endeavors. New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported the future Hall of Fame quarterback has signed a contract to join NBC’s Sports broadcast team following his retirement from the NFL. The Saints must decide on the future of the team's quarterback position.

In an offseason interview with WWL, Sean Payton stated Taysom Hill has “earned the opportunity to be our number two [QB]”; and, he mentioned because of Hill’s versatility the Saints will need to dress three quarterbacks each week. The NFL Draft is within 2 weeks and New Orleans has two quarterbacks on the roster. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Saints could look for the Brees' heir by drafting Utah State’s QB Jordan Love.

Texas Tech Head Coach, Matt Wells, who recruited and coached Love at Utah State tells ESPN that seven NFL head coaches have spoken to Love over the past 5 days. “I think they are just trying to put the complete story together on him.” Said Wells.

Many scouts point towards Love’s remarkable arm strength, quick release, ability to throw on the run, and athleticism as tools for him to grow into a superstar at the next level. Saints News Network’s own John Hendrix shared his evaluation of Love in his latest piece:

Love is an interesting prospect that has boom or bust written all over him. The key here is that Love is going to need a place to develop and learn, and New Orleans offers both. The Saints are going to add at least one more quarterback to their room for 2020, but the verdict is still out as to whether that will be a veteran or rookie. Although we've heard that Taysom Hill is regarded as the future of the franchise, there's no financial commitments that back that up currently. Love is an exciting player to watch, but had some errors in his game that led to more turnovers at Utah State. Sean Payton, who revealed that the team has conducted a virtual meeting with Love, attributed some of that to a coaching change. Payton also said that their third quarterback will be someone they'll want to develop, work with and improve. Love could be that guy.

© Jeremy Brevard

Jordan Love’s draft stock has risen over the past month following a standout performance at the 2020 NFL Combine despite a drop off in play in 2019 where he threw 17 interceptions. Over the past two seasons Love threw for over 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns, including 32 touchdowns to 6 interceptions in 2018.

The New Orleans Saints hold six draft picks in the 2020 NFL, including the 24th selection of the first round. Since the team’s first NFL Draft in 1967, the Saints have selected a quarterback in the first round only once. That selection was the 2nd overall selection of the 1971 NFL Draft when the Saints selected a quarterback from Ole Miss, Archie Manning.

Interact with our writers! Comment Below!

Follow Saints News Network's Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all your Saints coverage through Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.