Inside Week 15: Saints Passing Attack vs. Buccaneers Pass Defense

The formidable Tampa Bay defense has shown some vulnerability against the pass. Does New Orleans have the weapons to pull off a Week 15 upset on the road?

A Week 15 NFC South showdown takes place when the 6-7 New Orleans Saints travel to take on the 10-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

The Saints ended a five-game losing streak with a win over the Jets last week. Tampa Bay is on a four-game winning streak and is eyeing the top of the NFC standings.

These teams last met on Halloween in the Superdome. The Saints came away with a 36-27 victory. New Orleans QB Jameis Winston was lost for the year with a knee injury during that contest.

The Saints offense was already struggling with production and injuries before Winston's injury. They've managed just 319 yards of total offense per game, ranking 23rd in the NFL. The team has fared better with their running game, ranking 14th with 121.5 yards/game.

Failures of the passing attack has led to opponents stacking the box against the run. Winston's injury was just one of a lengthy list that included RB Alvin Kamara, offensive linemen Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk, Erik McCoy, Andrus Peat, and TE Adam Trautman missing significant portions of the season.

All-Pro WR Michael Thomas has also not played a down this year because of ankle surgery. His absence exposed an alarming lack of talent in the receiving corps. That's even further magnified by a suspension to explosive WR/KR Deonte Harris that has him sidelined for Sunday.

Tampa Bay's Super Bowl championship a year ago was more fueled by a spectacular defensive run than through media darling QB Tom Brady. The Buccaneers again have one of the league's better defenses.

Tampa ranks 14th in total defense, giving up 343 yards/outing and forcing 25 turnovers, among the most in the league. Again, one of the NFL's stingiest units against the run, the Buccaneers have been vulnerable against the pass most of the year.

Do the Saints have the firepower to take advantage of a weakness in their division rival?

SAINTS PASSING ATTACK VS. BUCCANEERS PASS DEFENSE

New Orleans Passing Game

New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill (7) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY

Averaging only 198 yards/contest, the Saints rank a lowly 29th in passing production. Twenty-six teams have had at least two 300-yard games this season. Of the six that haven't, the Saints are the only team without a 300-yard outing in 2021.

Taysom Hill will make his third start, and seventh of his NFL career, after replacing Trevor Siemian. Hill has completed 58.6% of his attempts for 495 yards with 2 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

Already a raw passer, the broken finger on Hill’s throwing hand affects his ability to grip the ball. His athletic ability provides an added element to the offense, making him an overall upgrade to Siemian.

All three New Orleans quarterbacks have been handcuffed by a lack of talent at receiver. The Saints are just one of two teams without a 100-yard game from a wideout or tight end this season.

Without Harris, the team leader in receiving yardage, the Saints will be even further challenged to manufacture receiving yards. The most likely targets will be second-year WR Marquez Callaway and fourth-year WR Tre'Quan Smith.

New Orleans Saints receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) catches a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ross Cockrell (43). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

Smith seems to be Hill’s favorite intermediate target. He has 25 receptions for 284 yards and a score in eight games. Callaway has a team-high 6 touchdown receptions and 30 catches for 443 yards.

Big-bodied WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey has also shown some potential as an intermediate target. The physical Humphrey missed last week with a hamstring injury that has his status in question. Versatile RB/WR Ty Montgomery or undrafted Easop Winston could also be a factor.

Veteran TE Nick Vannett has given Hill a reliable short target. Juwan Johnson, a converted wideout, provides a downfield threat from the tight end spot.

The biggest boost to the passing game, and the entire offense, was the return of RB Alvin Kamara last week. Even missing four games with a knee injury, Kamara has 335 receiving yards and four scores on a team-high 36 catches.

Kamara is the best receiving back in the NFL. He threatens defenses from anywhere in the offensive formation. Veteran RB Mark Ingram is a terrific check-down option out of the backfield. Ingram missed last Sunday while on the Reserve-Covid list. He should return against the Bucs and team with Kamara to give the offense a productive 1-2 punch.

Saints quarterbacks have been sacked 24 times this season, including five on Hill the last two weeks. After some early season pass protection issues, the New Orleans line has solidified in spite of several injuries.

Guard Andrus Peat is out for the year. All-Pro tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk have missed most of the last month. Armstead returned last Sunday and played up to his usual elite level.

Veteran James Hurst has played well at tackle in place of either Pro Bowler. However, he's better suited at guard, where Calvin Throckmorton has done at admirable job in place of Peat. Second-year RG Cesar Ruiz has had a disappointing year, but C Erik McCoy has played at a high level.

Tampa Bay Pass Defense

Tampa Bay linebacker Lavonte David (54) and cornerback Ross Cockrell (43) tackle Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers have surrendered an average of 252 passing yards/game, ranking 24th in the NFL. They are among the league leaders with 15 interceptions, but opposing quarterbacks have completed 68% of their attempts against them.

Injuries battered the Tampa secondary early in the year. They've allowed six 300-yard passers and five receivers with at least 90 yards. The unit is finally starting to get healthy for the stretch run.

Veteran CB Richard Sherman is finally back after missing six contests. Sherman hasn't allowed a touchdown pass in five games, but surrenders over 70% completion percentage when targeted. Physical CB Carlton Davis is also back after missing seven games.

Davis is tied for the team lead with 8 passes broken up and allows less than 58% completion rate. Jamel Dean is tied with Davis in pass breakups and has 2 interceptions. Dean has been a standout in the defensive backfield, giving up just 48% completion percentage and not allowing a touchdown pass.

Ross Cockrell, Sean Murphy-Bunting, and Pierre Desir provide solid depth for a cornerback position that has withstood a rash of injuries.

New Orleans Saints Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) defends. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

S Mike Edwards, who has a team-high 3 interceptions and two touchdowns, is serving a Covid-related suspension. The Buccaneers still have an athletic duo of safeties who make plays all over the field.

Second-year S Antoine Winfield Jr. has developed into one of the league's best. Winfield has 2 interceptions, six passes broken up, has forced or recovered four fumbles, one sack, and three tackles for loss. Jordan Whitehead is a rangy free safety, but has missed the last two games with a calf injury.

Inside linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White are an incredibly versatile and athletic tandem. Each are capable of providing standout coverage or heavy pressure on opposing quarterbacks. They've combined for 4.5 sacks, 19 QB hits, six passes broken up, and two fumble recoveries.

Tampa Bay has 35 sacks and 103 QB hits this season. Most of their pressure comes from a trio of outstanding edge rushers. OLB Shaquil Barrett leads the team with 9 sacks and 20 QB hits. Veteran OLB Jason Pierre-Paul has had a quiet year with 2.5 sacks and 13 pressures, but is capable of creating havoc.

Barrett and Pierre-Paul are a chaos creating duo made even more effective with the addition of first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyrinka. The rookie has 3 sacks, 8 QB hits, and looks like a future star.

Tampa Bay can also bring disruptive pressure from their defensive front in their base 3-4 alignment. Veteran DE/DT Ndamukong Suh, who has six sacks, 13 pressures, and seven tackles for loss, shows no signs of slowing down.

Fourth-year NT Vita Vea is best known for being a terrific run-stopper, but is equally effective as a pass rusher. The powerful Vea has an explosive first step and has a career-high 3 sacks and 12 pressures.

Underrated DE William Gholston complements the disruptive Suh and Vea. Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Steve McLendon are quality backups up front, but beyond them depth is thin.

What to Watch

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (34). Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints best chance at offensive success is being able to run the ball with Kamara, Ingram, and Hill. They'll have to make plays in the passing game to loosen up Tampa Bay's 3rd ranked run defense.

The Buccaneers had loads of problems against Buffalo QB Josh Allen last week. Allen is a much more polished passer than Taysom Hill. However, both quarterbacks possess similar physical and athletic traits.

Hill could wear out the Buccaneers pass rush simply by taking off and running if his first and second reads aren't there. He'll have to decisively take what the defense gives him when Tampa plays zone or off-ball coverage.

New Orleans will work hard to get Kamara in space as a receiver. He'll face a pivotal matchup against Lavonte David and Devin White. It's a matchup that would be made easier if either Vannett or Juwan Johnson can make some plays from the tight end spot. Vannett is a comfortable check-down option for Hill, getting targeted 10 times in the last two weeks.

Erik McCoy and guards Throckmorton and Ruiz will face crucial challenges against the inside rushes of Suh and Vea. Perhaps the matchup of the game will be along the edge against Barrett, Pierre-Paul, and Tryon-Shoyrinka.

Armstead is still not 100% healthy and Ramczyk could miss his fifth straight contest. If New Orleans has any hope of an upset against the Buccaneers, they’ll need to control Tampa Bay's front seven.

Read More Saints News