Game Balls from the Saints Thorough 30-9 Win Over Hapless Jets

New Orleans got some talent back but overcame the absence of several players on both sides of the ball to show that they're still very much in the postseason picture.

The New Orleans Saints broke a five-game losing streak with a 30-9 road victory over the New York Jets. New Orleans improved their record to 6-7 with the win and kept reasonable playoff hopes alive.

The Saints opened the game with something they've rarely done on an opening offensive drive. They scored the first time they touched the ball, moving 70 yards in ten plays for a field goal and a 3-0 lead.

New Orleans got a big assist from a hapless Jets team that ranks at the bottom of the league in most statistical categories. Rookie QB Zach Wilson was wildly erratic with his throws and easily rattled under pressure. Backup RB Ty Johnson didn't help his quarterback, dropping three easy passes in the first half.

New Orleans held New York to only 256 yards of total offense. The Jets were forced into 6 three-and-outs and managed just 13 first downs while converting 3 of 14 third down chances. Most importantly, the Saints defense held the Jets out of the end zone, allowing only three field goals.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) scores a second half touchdown against the New York Jets. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Saints QB Taysom Hill started, despite a broken finger on his throwing hand suffered last Thursday. Despite his own accuracy issues because of difficulty gripping the ball, Hill turned in a gutty and efficient performance.

Sticking to quick and safe passes, Hill was 15 of 21 for 175 yards without an interception. He added 73 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns on 11 carries, including a 44-yard score that iced the game.

Hill’s running talents are undeniable. He also made some key plays with his arm in several moments during the game, including on a crucial 3rd quarter field goal drive. Hill was 6 of 7 for 62 yards on that 80-yard march, leading to a three points and extending the Saints lead to a touchdown.

As impressive as Hill was, there were even better performances in the Saints first win since Halloween afternoon.

ALVIN KAMARA, RUNNING BACK

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) scores a 1st half touchdown against the New York Jets. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Kamara returned to action after missing the last four games with a knee injury. Just like before, a short-handed offense relied on his many talents.

Kamara led all rushers with 120 yards with 27 carries, scoring an impressive 17-yard touchdown in the second quarter. He added 25 receiving yards on four catches. The most versatile weapon in the league provided his offense a shot in the arm.

Those four receptions give Kamara 362 for his career so far. That surpasses 49ers great Roger Craig for the most receptions in NFL history by a running back in their first five seasons.

Kamara's 145 total yards provided a much-needed spark for a New Orleans offense that's sputtered for over a month. He and Taysom Hill combined for 193 of the Saints 203 rushing yards, controlling the ball for nearly 39 minutes.

KWON ALEXANDER, LINEBACKER

Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander (5) sacks Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2). Credit: trentonian.com

Alexander had two of the Saints three sacks on Zach Wilson. He also had one tackle for loss among his four total stops, helping the defense to hold New York running backs to just 50 yards and 3.5 per carry.

The Saints came into the game without injured linebackers Pete Werner and Kaden Elliss. Alexander and Demario Davis were often the only two linebackers on the field. They made plays from sideline to sideline and were usually in perfect position to counter the Jets offense.

New Orleans didn't blitz Wilson much, instead preferring to mix up their coverages. Cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo had standout afternoons, but Alexander's abilities in coverage were a key to the defensive effort.

TERRON ARMSTEAD, TACKLE

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) throws a pass against the New York Jets as tackle Terron Armstead (72) protects. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Bowl tackles Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and Armstead (shoulder) have missed most of the last month with injuries. The Saints offense has been crippled without both of them in three separate games.

Ramczyk missed his fourth consecutive contest yesterday, but Armstead returned after sitting out three of the last four outings. His return helped New Orleans gain a significant advantage in the trenches over the Jets.

Much of the Saints rushing success came over Armstead's left side. Most of Kamara's biggest gains came when he bounced behind Armstead off tackle. Armstead also paved the way on a key 19-yard screen pass to RB Tony Jones that set up a third quarter field goal.

Saints QB Taysom Hill wasn't pressured much on the afternoon. Armstead didn't give up any significant pressure from the edge, giving Hill a sense of comfort on his blind side.

MARCUS DAVENPORT, DEFENSIVE END

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is pressured by New Orleans defensive end Marcus Davenport (92). © Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Davenport was another star that returned to the lineup against the Jets. After missing the last two games, he provided a much-needed jolt to a defensive end spot that was without Cam Jordan, Tanoh Kpassagnon, and Payton Turner.

Davenport's impact didn't show up on the stat sheet, but it was significant. He had just one tackle, but was a constant disruption in the New York backfield all afternoon.

Davenport pressured Zach Wilson into several rushed throws. The first was on the Jets initial possession, forcing a third down incompletion that ended the drive.

Another Davenport pressure set up a key sack by Kwon Alexander. It forced New York to punt on their first drive of the second half. His disruption throughout the game forced the Jets to use multiple blockers, setting up opportunities for DE Carl Granderson and DT David Onyemata to have solid days.

Davenport was part of an intense New Orleans defensive effort. The Saints held the Jets to just 68 total yards in the first half before a field goal drive at the end of the second quarter.

New Orleans stiffened even more in the second half, allowing only 26 yards through the third and fourth quarters until less than six minutes to play.

The Saints next test is much more daunting. They'll travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday. New Orleans beat the Jets without the services of Ramczyk, Jordan, Werner, Elliss, RB Mark Ingram, and suspended WR Deonte Harris. This on top of an eye-popping amount of talent on injured reserve.

The Saints will need some of those players back on the field for a shot at beating the Buccaneers. However, with the offensive talents of Kamara, Armstead, and Hill coupled with a stifling defense, New Orleans proved that they are indeed a factor in the playoff race.

