The New Orleans Saints have gotten off to a disappointing 2-5 start. There is still time to turn their season around, especially in an NFC South division that's struggled as a whole. However, there are a lot of problems to fix quickly and it has to start when the Saints play the Raiders.

There are plenty of reasons for the frustrating start, but the talent is there for a turnaround. Instead of focusing on what has gone wrong, let’s have a look at some of the pleasant surprises for the Saints as we near the halfway point of the season.

Cesar Ruiz, RG

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) tries to get past New Orleans Saints guard Cesar Ruiz (51) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Along with LG Andrus Peat, Ruiz has been a lightning rod for criticism for the team’s offensive struggles up front. Rightfully so. A first-round choice out of Michigan in the 2020 NFL Draft, Ruiz had an abysmal year in 2021 and opened this year with the same poor play.

The 23-year-old Ruiz has improved with each week this season. He’s become a mauler for a rushing attack that's picked up over 225 yards in two of the last three games. Still a liability as a pass blocker at times, he’s shown noticeable improvement with his footwork and technique in that area. He’s been flagged for just one penalty over the first seven contests.

Remember that Ruiz was predominantly a center in college. His conversion to guard might have taken some time, but he's starting to show why the Saints invested a first-round pick in him. Ruiz has also been an iron man on an injury-ravaged team. He’s played every offensive snap over the team’s last 26 games.

At 6’4” and 316-Lbs., Ruiz has the base and strength to be a quality starter. As his pass blocking technique continues to improve, he could be a formidable tandem on the right side with RT Ryan Ramczyk.

Pete Werner, LB

Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams (6) is tackled by New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) and defensive tackle Kentavius Street (91). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A second-round selection out of Ohio State in the 2021 Draft, Werner had a solid rookie campaign. He played in 15 games, starting eight, and finished with 4 tackles for loss among 62 total stops. It was enough to convince New Orleans coaches to not prioritize re-signing LB Kwon Alexander during the offseason.

The 23-year-old Werner has been the Saints most consistent defender in 2022. He leads the team with 60 tackles, which includes an NFL-best 45 solo stops and three tackles for loss. Werner has at recorded double-digit tackles in three games and has at least seven stops in six of seven contests.

The 6’3” and 242-Lb. Werner has prototype size for the position, but also underrated sideline-to-sideline speed and burst to the ball carrier. He still struggles in man coverage at times, but shows great awareness in zones. Werner is a naturally instinctive player who is rarely out of position, with the strength and motor to sift through traffic to the ball.

Alongside elite LB Demario Davis, this has been a strong tandem for a Saints defense that’s otherwise been awful over the last month. Werner and Davis are keys to a second half turnaround for the unit.

Juwan Johnson, TE

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) runs for a touchdown past Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41). Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson has developed into an underrated weapon for the Saints in his third year. An undrafted player that played collegiately at Oregon and Penn State as a wideout, he was converted to tight end last season. He had 21 receptions for 198 yards and 4 touchdowns in 21 career games coming into 2022.

Johnson is third on the team with 19 catches for 202 yards and 2 scores on 30 targets so far this season. He’s also improved his in-line blocking as he’s learned the position, making him a more viable every down option at tight end.

The 26-year-old Johnson is a physical specimen. He’s a chiseled 6’4” and 231-Lbs. with good strength and reliable hands. His background as a wideout gives him the versatility to split out wide and an expanded route tree for a tight end.

Johnson has the speed to be a mismatch against most linebackers in man coverage, making him a threat to defenses down the seam or deep over the middle.

The New Orleans tight ends were among the worst position groups in the entire NFL last season. Johnson's development has given the team a bona fide pass catching weapon at tight end and an excellent complement to a banged up receiving corps. Look for some good receiving numbers from him over the back stretch of the year.

Alontae Taylor, CB

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) battles for position with New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (27). Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Taylor was a somewhat surprising second-round selection out of Tennessee in this spring's draft. He had a strong training camp, but was injured in the final preseason game and played sparingly in the first two games. He’d then go down with a knee injury that forced him onto injured reserve for four weeks.

Taylor was activated from IR just before Thursday night's loss at Arizona. The timing was perfect. New Orleans went into that game without injured starting corners Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo, then lost Bradley Roby to an ankle injury early in the first quarter.

The 23-year-old Taylor was perhaps the team’s only defensive bright spot in an otherwise dismal showing. He allowed just one catch in the five times he was targeted in man coverage. This is a playmaker who had 4 interceptions, broke up 15 throws, and scored two defensive touchdowns through his collegiate career.

A physical defender with the athleticism for man coverage, Taylor is an aggressive player who perfectly fits what the Saints defense was between 2017 and 2021. His presence could spark the unit and certainly strengthens the secondary upon the return of Lattimore and Adebo.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/KR

New Orleans Saints receiver Rashid Shaheed (89) catches a touchdown pass against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20). Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

An undrafted rookie from Weber State, Shaheed was elevated from the practice squad two weeks ago after an injury to Deonte Harty. It’s a spot he may never relinquish. Despite an injury that kept him sidelined for most of training camp, Shaheed was kept on the practice squad because of his special teams potential.

The FCS all-time leader with seven kickoff returns for a touchdown, Shaheed finished his Weber State career first in kick return average and third in punt return and all-purpose yardage. His special teams explosiveness overshadowed his potential as an offensive weapon. It’s here that he’s made an immediate impact for the Saints.

On his first NFL offensive touch, Shaheed took an end-around for a 44-yard touchdown against the Bengals. On his second NFL touch, he pulled in a 53-yard bomb for a touchdown against Arizona. He’s also averaged over 11 yards on three punt returns.

Blessed with sprinters speed and explosive burst, Shaheed made it clear that New Orleans needs to devise more ways to get him the ball. He won't get many touches, especially after injured wideouts Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry return, but Shaheed has shown that he can make a difference even with limited opportunities.

Rookie WR Chris Olave has been the offense's most consistent threat, Taysom Hill the spark plug, and Alvin Kamara the player opposing defenses plan against. However, Rashid Shaheed and Juwan Johnson are two overlooked weapons that could make this unit nearly impossible to defend down the stretch of the season.

Read more Saints-Cardinals game coverage....