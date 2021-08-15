Saints Report Card: Offense, Defense, Special Team, and Coaching vs. Ravens in Preseason Action

The New Orleans Saints were their worst enemy by committing 6 turnovers and 10 penalties in the 17-14 preseason opener loss to Baltimore. But not everything was gloomy for New Orleans.

New Orleans was their worst enemy by committing six turnovers and ten penalties in the 17-14 preseason opener loss to Baltimore on Aug. 14. But not everything was gloomy for New Orleans.

SAINTS PRESEASON GAME REPORT CARD - RAVENS

Aug 14, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (37) runs for a gain in the third quarter defended by Baltimore Ravens safety Ar Darius Washington (47) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks: Hill and Winston were not great, but they weren't bad as some of the social media reactions would lead you to believe. Hill had some bright spots on tosses to WR Marques Callaway. His overthrow of WR Ty Montgomery in less than ten yards was from miscommunication, said HC Sean Payton.

Winston led both touchdown drives and connected with TE Juwan Johnson on two big gains. Ian Book looked like a rookie, but a rookie with promise. His line didn't do him any favors in pass protection, but he tossed an interception. The group had 40 attempts, 24 completions, 303 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions for a rating of 60.7.

Ball security cannot be ignored for this grading. It was an emphasis of Coach Payton going into the season.

Grade: C

Running Backs: Tony Jones, Jr. was the savior of the group. His seven carries for 82 yards and one touchdown bailed out the unit. He averaged 11.7 yards per carry. The running backs coughed up the football three times - Murray, Freeman, and Jones, Jr. The unit rushed 18 times for 94 yards (5.2 yards/carry), and 1 touchdown.

Grade: C+

Receivers: The receivers' performance was good with a smattering of bad. Lil' Jordan Humphrey did not help Winston when he did not fight for an underthrown football in his hands. TE Juwan Johnson (2, receptions, 71 yards) may be the best surprise of the night.

He and Trautman could pose as huge targets for the Saints' QBs. The wideouts and tight ends finished the night by catching 24/36 targets for 303 yards and one touchdown. Callaway is the No. 1 receiver as things stand after one preseason game.

Grade: B

Offensive Line: Outstanding beginning without Armstead and Ramczyk in the lineup. Not-so-good in the second half. Rookie T Landon Young looked good at times.

Grades: First-Half, : A, Second-Half, C-

Aug 14, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) reacts after making a tackle during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

DEFENSE

Defensive Line: If you have to say they picked up as they left off of 2020, yes, they did! The first half was very good. The second-half with role players was a mixed bag. The left side played well, but the right side let too many running backs gain chunks of yardage.

Grade: C

Linebackers: Zack Baun, Andrew Dowell, and Kaden Elliss had good outings.

Grade: B

Secondary: The late breakdowns were the only problems with the secondary. CB Prince Amukamara gave up plays on the go-ahead drive, but his responsibility may have been to keep everything in front of him.

Grade: First half: B, Second half: C

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter: Gillikin was excellent with 3 punts for 142 yards(47.3 yards/punt) and his longest of 61 yards. One inside of the 20 yardline. Cooney had 1 punt for 46 yards.

Grade: A

Returners: Individual grades - Washington (B), Montgomery (B-) E. Winston (B-)

Grade: B-

Gunners and Cover Team: Adebo displayed great potential as a gunner. The unit limited Baltimore to 23 yards per kickoff return and three punt returns for 14 yards.

Grade: A

Aug 14, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton walks down the sidelines during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

COACHING

I base this on head coach Sean Payton's comments that the coaches should take responsibility for the turnovers and penalties.

Grade: C

