Week 9 Old-School Showdown Between Saints Running Game and Ravens Run Defense

It will be a battle between two physical squads when the 3-5 New Orleans Saints host the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. The Saints have dealt with a myriad of injuries on the offensive side by winning their battles along the line of scrimmage in recent weeks.

New Orleans ranks fifth in total offense with an average of 394 yards per game. This despite being without WR Michael Thomas and QB Jameis Winston for the last five games, WR Jarvis Landry for the last four, and RB Alvin Kamara, WR Chris Olave, G Andrus Peat, and TE Adam Trautman also missing time.

Andy Dalton has filled in efficiently for Winston and looks like he’ll remain the starter going forward. The Saints have helped their quarterback by staying committed to the running game. They’ve averaged 10 fewer passes per game under Dalton than with Winston.

New Orleans faces a Baltimore defense typically among the league’s best. This season, the Ravens rank only 24th in total defense, allowing an average of 364 yards per outing. Most of Baltimore’s defensive issues have been against the pass, especially early in the year when blowing three big leads to lose games.

The Ravens still have one of the league’s most formidable run defenses, setting up a big showdown in Monday’s clash.

New Orleans Rushing Attack

24.9 points per game (8th)

141.3 rushing yards/game (8th)

5 yards per rush (7th)

9 rushing touchdowns

43.8% 3rd Down Percentage (8th)

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle James Hurst (74) and guard Andrus Peat (75) block for tight end Taysom Hill (7) against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Over their last four contests, the Saints have averaged 171 yards on the ground. After early season inconsistencies, the offensive line has bullied opponents in the trenches. This is especially true of third-year RG Cesar Ruiz, who might be the team’s most improved player.

Center Erik McCoy and LG Andrus Peat join Ruiz in giving the Saints a mauling interior. All three linemen also have the athleticism to pull to either side as lead blockers on screens and outside runs, while also providing crucial cutback lanes for their backs.

Tackles Ryan Ramczyk and James Hurst have also played outstanding football over the last month. The Saints can run off-tackle with equal effectiveness to either side thanks to Ramczyk and Hurst and the terrific push that they’ve gotten from their inside blockers.

Alvin Kamara has been on a tear in recent weeks. Kamara leads the team with 413 yards on the ground, which includes a 100-yard performance and another of 99 yards in the last four games. The league’s most versatile back, Kamara has 581 yards from scrimmage over the last four weeks.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) against the Arizona Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

An explosive threat lined up anywhere along the formation, Kamara’s versatility can be maximized if there’s another rushing threat out of the backfield. Veteran RB Mark Ingram won’t be that complement for awhile. Ingram has 196 yards rushing, but will be out for at least three weeks with a knee sprain.

Special teams ace Dwayne Washington could get more snaps in Ingram’s absence, but don’t expect nearly the volume of touches that Ingram would normally get. Washington has 8 carries for 31 yards this season.

Veteran RB Jordan Howard will also likely be elevated from the practice squad this week. Howard has a similar style to Ingram, an inside bruiser who can be used in short yardage.

Taysom Hill had already overtaken Ingram as the secondary rushing threat prior to the injury. Hill has 337 yards and a team-high 5 touchdowns on the ground, including a 112-yard performance against Seattle.

A terrific athlete who bulldozes tacklers, he is a threat from either side when he lines up behind center. Hill is also a passing threat when he is in the backfield, forcing defenses to be honest and giving an added dimension to the offense.

Baltimore Run Defense

23 points per game (20th)

97.5 rushing yards/game (5th)

4.4 per rush (14th)

36 tackles for loss

9 rushing touchdowns (22nd)

34.4% 3rd Down Percentage (8th)

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (92). Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

The Ravens have held four opponents under 100 yards rushing, including two of the last three weeks. Five players have gained at least 70 yards against them on the ground, but they have yet to allow a 100-yard rusher.

Baltimore’s 3-4 front has terrific depth at linebacker, but is somewhat thin up front. Rookie third-round choice Travis Jones has been a nice find and a huge presence at nose tackle, but is the team’s only true nose tackle with DT Michael Pierce on injured reserve.

Brent Urban, Broderick Washington, Justin Madubuike, and Calais Campbell are all big-bodied defenders interchangeable across the defensive front. Madubuike leads the Ravens with six tackles for loss

Edge defenders Odafe Oweh, Justin Houston, and Jason Pierre-Paul are terrific pass rushers, but also underrated against the run for a swarming Baltimore defense. Inside linebackers Patrick Queen, Josh Bynes, and Malik Harrison are an active trio who plays downhill to the ball. Queen leads the team with 53 tackles, including 38 solo and five for loss.

Baltimore swung a trade to acquire LB Roquan Smith from the Bears last week. An elite defender against the run or pass, Smith is expected to provide a massive upgrade to the already formidable unit. He’ll eventually start alongside Queen, but it’s unclear how many snaps he’ll play in his first game with the Ravens.

Safety Chuck Clark is second to Queen in tackles. He combines with rookie S Kyle Hamilton to make a formidable pair of extra defenders at the line of scrimmage. Ravens cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are among the league's best cover duo, but are also sure tacklers if a runner gets to the second level.

What to Expect

Oct 21, 2018; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs through a Baltimore Ravens tackle attempt. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

These teams last met in 2018, a 24-23 New Orleans win. In that game, the Saints managed 134 yards on the ground, including 99 from Kamara and Hill combined on 23 carries. Any team that has any rushing success against the Ravens must remain patient because they won't have an easy time.

New Orleans must win along the edge with tackles Ramczyk and Hurst because that's where Kamara and Hill are most effective. The Ravens are athletic and pursue extremely well, but are also very disciplined, making misdirection futile.

Because of Baltimore's swarming pursuit, we may not see the Saints interior linemen pull as often as they usually do. Instead, guards Ruiz, Peat, and center McCoy must get significant inside push to give Kamara and Hill cutback options on their off-tackle runs.

Oct 21, 2018; New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill (7) rushes against the Baltimore Ravens. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

One interesting wrinkle where the Saints could have success is with Hill and Kamara lined up side by side in the backfield. Buffalo QB Josh Allen, who has a similar running style to Hill, picked up 70 yards on the ground against the Ravens. Patriots QB Mac Jones also had some success on read-option plays with a back lined up beside him.

Most opponents have had better passing success against Baltimore. While New Orleans must undoubtedly make plays through the air to win, it’s their running attack that needs to contol the pace and keep the Ravens off balance for a win on Monday night.

