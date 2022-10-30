X-Factors | Week 8 - Raiders vs Saints

The New Orleans Saints (2-5) are looking to snap a two-game losing streak and remain within the NFC South title race this week against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-5).

Dennis Allen's team will once again be short handed as Marshon Lattimore, Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas have all been ruled out of Sunday's contest. However, Jameis Winston is expected be active for the second consecutive week but like last week Andy Dalton will earn the start for the Saints.

Without stars on both sides of the football, New Orleans will need to rely heavily on the next man up mentality in order to defeat the Raiders in the Superdome this weekend.

Below, we predict the X-Factors for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 8 matchup against the Raiders in the Caesars Superdome.

Offensive X-Factor:

Wide Receiver - Chris Olave

Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) reacts after catching the ball in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

With multiple injuries to the Saints wide receiving corps for the second consecutive season, 2022 first-round pick Chris Olave has been counted on to make big plays for the Saints offense. Through six games, Olave has shown potential to be a star in the league. He ranks first among rookies in receiving yards and eleventh in the entire league in the same category.

The Ohio State product will again be the Black and Gold's top receiving option this weekend against the Raiders. Despite his youth, Olave should have favorable matchups against a depleted Raiders secondary.

In a matchup against two teams desperate for a win to stay in playoff relevance, expect chances to be taken. Therefore expect plenty of targets to Olave in both intermediate and deep routes. In order for the Saints to move to 3-5 and among the top of the weak NFC South a win Sunday is vital and so is a big day from their star rookie.

Defensive X-Factor:

Defensive End - Marcus Davenport

Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth, USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Davenport has had an up and down roller coaster ride of a career through his first five NFL seasons. That trend has continued in Davenport's contract year as well. While the former first-round selection has done a good job hurrying the quarterback (15 QB hurries in 2022) he has not finished the job at a high clip. Davenport has just 0.5 sacks this season.

Headed into Week 8, Davenport has a chance to collect his first full sack of the campaign against a bad Raiders offensive line. Las Vegas has started the most combinations of starting five lineman of any team in the NFL. Thus, resulting in miscommunication and free rushers at Derek Carr.

Ultimately, Davenport has shown flashes of how good he can be in this league. However, he has yet to put a full season together and is in need of a strong stretch to prove he deserves an extension with the Black and Gold. Look toward no. 92 to come out the gates strong in a must win for the Saints this Sunday.

