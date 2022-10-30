Week 8 action looks to bring a different result for the Saints, as they host the Raiders at the Superdome for a noon kickoff. It's the day before Halloween, so we can surely expect to see some interesting tricks and treats during the game. Both teams could certainly use a win, but New Orleans feels like the team that needs it more. Here's a few players that will help get a win for the black and gold.

Andy Dalton

Oct 16, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is announced to the fans before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Dalton will once again lead the charge for the Saints and will continue on as the starter as part of an 'offensive decision' from Dennis Allen. The hope is that he'll be able to keep things going while also limiting the mistakes. The Saints offense has certainly had a groove to it under Dalton, with a lot of emphasis on the running game. Dalton doesn't need to be a huge hero here, just stick to the plan, be efficient in the red zone, and take care of the football.

Alontae Taylor

Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (27) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor will get a second straight start, as the rookie held his own last week against the Cardinals. Presumably, he'll have Paulson Adebo on the opposite side, but he is questionable going into Sunday. This week sees Davante Adams, Mack Hollins, and Hunter Renfrow coming to town. Also not to be overlooked, Darren Waller terrorized the Saints in the 2020 matchup (12-105-TD). The Saints secondary will have their hands full, and Taylor will need to hold his own and do his part.

Alvin Kamara

Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Rumors have been running rampant surrounding Alvin Kamara, but they're just that and have even been debunked. Stranger things have happened, and New Orleans would also have a large financial commitment if they chose to do what many would regard as the unthinkable. Putting all of that aside, Kamara looks to string together another strong game, although his touches went down last week against the Cardinals. However, he still was effective running and catching. Look for him to be a pretty big factor against the Raiders like Dameon Pierce was for the Texans.

Cam Jordan

The Saints are in the middle pack of the league with 15 sacks (T-16th). This will be just the fourth career game for Cam Jordan, and he hasn't had a sack in any of their meetings (2012, 2016, 2020). Jordan has registered at least a half sack in four out of the past five games, only being blanked against the Bengals. He's been playing pretty strong defensively, but the defense has been under a microscope after some big breakdowns. He's preached a big need for the team get more turnovers, and this is a game where the pass rush needs to get home and force pressure on Derek Carr to help the secondary. Look for Jordan to be a big part of that.

