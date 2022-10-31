Skip to main content

Saints' Mark Ingram Expected to Miss Several Weeks

The Saints lost Mark Ingram early on against the Raiders, and it sounds like he'll be out for several weeks due to injury.

The Saints will be without Mark Ingram for the next several weeks, according to a Monday morning report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in the win over the Raiders, playing just 5 snaps before leaving the game.

#Saints RB Mark Ingram suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain, source said, which means he’s likely out 3-4 weeks. Could have been a lot worse for Ingram, who will be back soon.

Dwayne Washington ended up seeing more time with the injury to Ingram, and could be in line for more snaps with him being out. New Orleans leaned a ton on Alvin Kamara, but they're going to have to get some extra help. Jordan Howard and Kirk Merritt are two options on the practice squad. We'll see if Ingram lands on injured reserve or not.

The NFL's trade deadline is Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT., with key names like Cam Akers and Kareem Hunt expected to be on the move. We'll see how the Saints tackle this spot, as they worked out several backs at the beginning of October that included Howard in addition to Jordan Wilkins, Antonio Williams, and A.J. Rose.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Raiders-Saints Coverage From the Week

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_19330268_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Game Recap: Saints Trounce Raiders to Improve to 3-5

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19073849_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Injury Report: Mark Ingram

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_19330268_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints-Raiders First-Half Notes

By Kyle T. Mosley
Pre-Game and Halftime (9)
Game Day

The Bayou Blitz Halftime Show - Raiders vs Saints

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_14962731_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Week 8: Raiders vs. Saints Live Game Thread

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19206191_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Saints Inactives List Against Raiders: Adam Trautman, Carl Granderson Out

By John Hendrix
Pre-Game and Halftime (8)
Game Day

The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show - Raiders vs Saints

By Brendan Boylan
Alvin Kamara
News

Report: The Saints Aren't Shopping Alvin Kamara, No Plans to Trade Him

By John Hendrix