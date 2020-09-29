SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Saints Have to Stop Beating Themselves, Right the Ship Quickly

John Hendrix

Facing a 1-2 start, the Saints are needing to find some answers quickly. Through the first three games, it's been a bit of everything that has led to New Orleans looking rough. We wanted to believe that the defense just a had a temporary setback after the loss to the Raiders. After all, they came out strong against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 1. However, Aaron Rodgers essentially made mincemeat out of the Saints defense, giving them all sorts of fits on the night en route to the team's second straight game allowing over 34 points. 

The offense looked better thanks to Alvin Kamara, but still had its fair share of struggles. This is a team that misses Michael Thomas, and there's really no other way to put it. Drew Brees hasn't look himself through the first few games, but it's also not like the Saints aren't calling for shot plays. They just haven't been there, or the pressure has collapsed to force Brees into other decisions. 

No matter who you want to place blame on, the Saints have got to pull together and rebound. October may be just what the doctor ordered. As the month comes to a close for New Orleans, it could be a good thing for Sean Payton's squad. The Saints close out the month of September 25-22 under Payton, and enter a month where they are typically dominant. In the month of October, they're 38-13 under him.

It's not going to be easy, as the injuries are piling up. Jared Cook (groin) and Andrus Peat (ankle) could miss some time after leaving Sunday night early, and you add that on to the other existing injuries the Saints have. Sean Payton did drop some hope for Marcus Davenport (elbow) and David Onyemata (calf) to return for Week 4, and that could be a big boost for the defense. Cam Jordan hasn't looked himself, and has yet to register a sack for the season. Perhaps getting Davenport back helps him in more ways than one.

This is way too talented of a team to be counted out, especially just a few weeks into the season. However, all of the hype that went into them before the season should be calm, and playing the underdog or silencing the doubters has always been where New Orleans plays best.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Dr.C
Dr.C

Editor

MY THOUGHTS EXACTLY! We are running out of time to get this right! Let's go Saints!

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four Disturbing Questions the Saints Failed to Answer

A second straight loss should send the New Orleans Saints back to the drawing board and start questioning the "Man in the Mirror."

Bob Rose

by

SamL

Will the Saints Continue their October Dominance Under Sean Payton

Wake me up when September ends. They may have had a sluggish start to the 2020 season, but New Orleans has historically dominated the month of October.

Bob Rose

Week 3: Packers at Saints GameDay Live Blog & Thread

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints GameDay live blog and thread by the Saints News Network.

BtBoylan

by

KTMOZE

Saints Pregame Report - Packers vs. Saints (Live Stream)

Saints News Network's Pregame Report streaming live with John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan.

Kyle T. Mosley

3 Takeaways From Saints Loss to the Packers

3 initial takeaways following the Saints Week 3 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

By the Numbers: Packers vs. Saints in Week 3

A look inside the numbers from the Saints Week 3 loss to the Packers.

BtBoylan

Saints need the Bold and Aggressive Sean Payton versus the Packers

Sean Payton has yet to be "Sean Payton" this season. The intelligent, aggressive, and bold play-caller has become reactive, passive, and conservative for most of the first two games of 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

SamL

Kamara breaks 5 tackles on an Amazing Touchdown

Kamara breaks 5 tackles on an Amazing Touchdown

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Bob Rose

Source: Saints bring back Ken Crawley to practice squad

Ken Crawley is back with the Saints, as he's joining the practice squad.

John Hendrix

by

BtBoylan

Week 3 Saints snap counts and observations

The Saints fell to the Packers at home in prime time, losing back-to-back games for the first time since 2017.

John Hendrix