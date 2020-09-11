SI.com
Saints News Network
Starting strong is overrated for Saints

John Hendrix

You always want your football team to start off on the right foot, but that doesn't seem to happen much for the New Orleans Saints. Under Sean Payton, the Saints are just 6-8 in their season opener dating back to 2006, which includes the Bounty Gate suspension season. Last year, New Orleans broke a five-year losing streak in Week 1 after a thrilling Monday Night Football finish against the Houston Texans.

If you've ever been curious on just how the Saints have started out, then check out this table that shows how they've fared in the opener, first three and five games of the year, as well as their end record for each season.

Season
Home
Road
Score
First 3
First 5
Final Record

2019

X

30-28

2-1

4-1

13-3

2018

X

40-48

2-1

4-1

13-3

2017

X

19-29

1-2

3-2

11-5

2016

X

34-35

0-3

2-3

7-9

2015

X

19-31

0-3

1-4

7-9

2014

X

34-37

1-2

2-3

7-9

2013

X

23-17

3-0

5-0

11-5

2012

X

32-40

0-3

1-4

7-9

2011

X

34-42

2-1

4-1

13-3

2010

X

14-9

2-1

3-2

11-5

2009

X

45-27

3-0

5-0

13-3

2008

X

24-20

1-2

2-3

8-8

2007

X

10-41

0-3

1-4

7-9

2006

X

19-41

3-0

4-1

10-6

What the numbers tell us...

  • The Saints are 5-3 at home in season openers, and all but one of those games (2009) have been decided by 8 points or less. 
  • In their 8 playoff seasons, the team also has a 5-3 record in the season opener (4-1 at home, 1-2 on the road).
  • In non-playoff years, the Saints are 1-5 in Week 1 (1-2 at home, 0-3 on the road).
  • In the past few seasons, the Saints are 5-5 through the first 3 games of the year, but are 11-4 in the first 5 contests since 2017. They started 2-1 in both 2018 and 2019, also going 4-1 to start those seasons.
  • In home games, the Saints have outscored opponents 242-224, averaging just over 30 points per game.
  • In each playoff season, the worst Saints record was 10-6. They have eclipsed 13-3 four times.

The Saints don't have to start hot, and NFL history has shown us repeatedly that those who get off to the fast starts aren't always the ones in the postseason when it's all said and done. New Orleans is a team that can catch fire in an instant, as been evidenced by the past several seasons. In fact, Bob Rose did a great breakdown on Payton's month-to-month record recently, which you should check out. He pointed out that the Saints are just 24-20 (.546) in the month of September under Payton, but 38-13 (.745) in October.

With no preseason action, it's highly likely we'll see some sloppy football throughout the first couple of weeks. That's not to say that teams can't go out and execute and do good things, and those who had little roster turnover like the Saints should be in a better spot that others. However Sunday turns out for New Orleans, it's best not to pass much judgement on Week 1.

Comments

