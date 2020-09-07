SI.com
Payton's Month-to-Month Regular Season Coaching Record

Bob Rose

Sean Payton is in his 15th season as an NFL head coach, all with the New Orleans Saints. During his 13 years on the sideline (the league suspended him during the 2012 season), he has transformed the Saints into one of the better teams in the league, winning six division titles, guiding his team to the playoffs eight times, and winning one Super Bowl. Payton's regular-season record as head coach is 131-77, a .630 winning percentage.

USATSI_14731180_168388561_lowres
Head coach Sean Payton and Cameron Jordan during pregame as The New Orleans Saints take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Syndication: LafayetteLA © SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The 56-Yr old Payton and his New Orleans Saints team open at home their 2020 regular season against an NFC South rival, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Sunday. Payton's opening day record as head coach is 6-7, including a 5-2 mark in season openers at home. His New Orleans teams have traditionally played stronger as a season progresses but will face a challenging schedule in 2020.

Here is how Sean Payton's New Orleans squads have fared during each month of his coaching career.

SEAN PAYTON'S SAINTS REGULAR SEASON RECORD

REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 131-77-0 (.630 winning percentage)

SEPTEMBER RECORD:  24-20 (.546)

  • Home = 14-7
  • Away = 10-13

September Opponents: vs. Buccaneers, at Raiders, vs. Packers

OCTOBER RECORD:  38-13 (.745)

  • Home = 22-4
  • Away = 16-9

October Opponents: at Lions, vs. Chargers, vs. Panthers

USATSI_13829333_168388561_lowres
Dec 22, 2019; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks with Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY

NOVEMBER RECORD = 34-18 (.654)

  • Home = 18-8
  • Away = 16-10

November Opponents: at Bears, at Buccaneers, vs. 49ers, vs. Falcons, at Broncos

DECEMBER RECORD = 33-23 (.589)

  • Home = 15-14
  • Away = 18-9

December Opponents: at Falcons, at Eagles, vs. Chiefs, vs. Vikings

JANUARY RECORD (Regular Season) = 2-3 (.400)

  • Home = 1-1
  • Away = 1-2

January Opponent: at Panthers

Payton's New Orleans teams have typically gotten off to slow starts. New Orleans has dropped five of their last six season openers and lost at least 1 of their first two games in seven of his previous eight years. His teams pick up the pace in October and November, winning nearly 70% of their games in those months, including 12 straight victories in October. In December and January, the records are a bit misleading because the Saints have had sizeable division leads in some years and have rested key starters in late-season contests.

USATSI_14691135_168388561_lowres
© Scott Clause, The Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

New Orleans must first focus on getting off to a fast start in 2020 to keep pace in a highly competitive NFC and improved NFC South.  Continued dominance through October and November will also be key during a stretch that the Saints face four division rivals, and five teams favored to be playoff contenders.  

A closing stretch of the year that sees New Orleans play four teams expected to push for the postseason will challenge the Saints' playoff chances if they don't play well to end the year. 

