Top-5 NFL Power Rankings | Week 18

The NFL top-five NFL teams in the Week-18 power rankings.

Jan 7, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

1. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are the AFC top-seeded team after dispatching the Las Vegas Raiders 31-13 in the season finale. Patrick Mahomes passed Drew Brees to set the single-season record for the most combined offensive yards at 5,614 yards this season. The road to Super Bowl LVII in the AFC will go through Kansas City.

Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is tackled by New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen (25) after a reception during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia's 20-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints drops them to No. 2 in the NFL. The Eagles have lost momentum following Jalen Hurts's shoulder injury that sidelined the quarterback for the past couple of weeks. The offense has not been as explosive, and the defense is beginning to pick up injuries. The Eagles are looking vulnerable in the NFC.

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) is wrapped up and tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) and safety Damar Hamlin (3) on a reception in the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The game was suspended with suspended in the first quarter after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) was taken away in an ambulance following a play. Buffalo Bills At Cincinnati Bengals Week 17

3. Buffalo Bills

The challenge for Buffalo is how they will mentally and emotionally handle playing after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the Bengals game. Our prayers are with Hamlin.

January 1, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

4. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers re-enter the Top 5 with a 37-34 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brock Purdy, aka Mr. Irrelevant, has settled into the starting quarterback role over the past weeks, and he followed up with another strong performance with 284 passing yards and two touchdowns. The 49ers have quietly achieved a 12-4 overall record and could be a tough out in the playoffs.

Tennessee Titans cornerback Tre Avery (30) tackles Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nfl Dallas Cowboys At Tennessee Titans

5. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys round out the Top 5 after defeating the Tennessee Titans 27-13. Dallas still has a chance to steal the NFC East from the Philadelphia Eagles due to the Eagles losing their last two games, which would be a massive win for Dallas. The Cowboys will finish the season against the Washington Commanders to solidify their playoff position.

Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

19. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints earned their third-straight win with a 20-10 upset of the once top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles. New Orleans started the game strong, leading 13-0 heading into halftime, and Marshon Lattimore put the game in the fourth quarter with a pick-six. New Orleans hopes to finish the season strong with its fourth-consecutive victory in the season finale against the Carolina Panthers.