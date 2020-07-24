Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 15, Wil Lutz

John Hendrix

Things are heating up across the NFL heading into the weekend. According to several Friday morning reports, the NFLPA reps are set to have a conference call in the afternoon to vote on the latest reopening proposal that came together on Thursday night. As things move forward between the players and the league, the reality is that football is coming. We keep focusing on the top New Orleans Saints players of 2020, and check out our list up to this point.

The Countdown

USATSI_13334649_168388330_lowres
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) screams as he runs from the field after kicking a game wining field goal against the Houston Texans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

No. 15 - Wil Lutz

Wil Lutz was given a five-year contract extension in March prior to the new season, and it was a move that the Saints didn't regret. He started out the season with a bang, taking down Week 1's NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his performance against the Texans, which included the game-winning 58-yard field goal as time expired. It ended up being the third-longest in team history. Lutz finished second in the NFL in scoring with 144 total points, third in field goals made (32), and made the Pro Bowl in addition to being selected to PFWA's All-NFC team.

In the game against the Bears on Oct. 20, Lutz set the NFL record for consecutive field goals on the road (35), a record that was previously held by Rian Lindell from 2006-2009. His 32 field goals put him into sole possession of the Saints' single-season field goal leader. He missed four attempts during the regular season, all from 40 yards or greater.

Lutz's Outlook in 2020

It goes without saying, but Lutz is crucial to the Saints' successes or failures in the new season. When drives stall, Lutz has proven his dependability on converting points. He can deliver in the clutch, and just needs the opportunity. While touchdowns over field goals are ultimately the desirable outcome, we can all remember the days of the team's kicking carousel where the job couldn't get done.

It's hard to imagine what the team would have looked like over the past few successful seasons without Wil Lutz, and we can only hope the good fortune continues for the Saints. John Harbaugh couldn't have given a better gift to Sean Payton and New Orleans.

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints Training Camp Preview: Players projected to be Released

Here are the players most likely to be released for the New Orleans Saints to reach the newly implemented 80-man roster limit to start training camp.

Bob Rose

by

JMcGuan

2020 NFC South Tight Ends Preview

Each NFC South team has at least one matchup advantage at TE that make their prolific offenses an even bigger nightmare for NFL defenses.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Sam Mills, #51 - 51 Days Countdown to Saints Football in 2020

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff: 51 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020.

BtBoylan

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 17, Janoris Jenkins

The Saints know what they're doing by turning to veteran Janoris Jenkins to pair opposite of Marshon Lattimore in 2020.

John Hendrix

by

JMcGuan

Saints Countdown to Kickoff 2020: #52 Craig Robertson

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff: 52 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020.

BtBoylan

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 16, Thomas Morstead

Punters don't get a ton of respect around the league, but Thomas Morstead should and has earned it in his time with the Saints.

John Hendrix

Saints News: Saints Notes and Quotes for HumpDay in the Who Dat Nation

Saints News Network gives you the best New Orleans Saints notes and quotes for Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints News: Six UDFA Rookies to Watch at Training Camp

The New Orleans Saints have signed some great UDFA's in the past. Will 2020 be the same in the COVID-19 era in the NFL?

Bob Rose

by

KTMOZE

Saints Countdown to Kickoff 2020: #53 Vaughan Johnson

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff: 53 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 18, Cesar Ruiz

The Saints are going to lean heavily on another rookie for their offensive line in 2020, and Cesar Ruiz should deliver.

John Hendrix

by

SamL