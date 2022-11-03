Fantasy Football's Top Waiver-Wire Targets | Week 9

The playoff push is on for Fantasy Football this season! Additions are vital in the season as many stars approach their BYE week and others are sidelined with injuries. Who should you add to ensure intense weeks down the stretch?

Here are three options to bolster your roster ahead of Week 9 via the waiver wire.

#1 Waiver-Wire Target in Week 9

Running Back - D'Onta Foreman, Carolina Panthers

Oct 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman (33) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Following the Panthers' decision to trade franchise running back Christian McCaffery, D'Onta Foreman took the reins as the Panthers' primary running back. The Texas Longhorn product shined as Carolina's number-one back, rushing for 118 yards and three touchdowns against division rival Atlanta in Week 8.

Foreman looks to be the best long-term play of this week's waiver-wire list. He has produced back-to-back 118-yard outings against the Buccaneers and Falcons, resulting in PPR scores of 16.5 and 31.8 points.

Rarely do you find an RB2 on the waiver wire at this point in the season, but Foreman may very well fill that hole. If you require a running back or a strong FLEX option, look towards the powder blue and black's new starting halfback.

#2 Waiver-Wire Target in Week 9

Running Back - Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

Oct 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Another NFC South running back cracks this week's list as a top waiver-wire target. Tyler Allgeier has found an increased role within the Falcons' offense and has now found the end zone in back-to-back weeks.

Despite rushing for 50+ yards only twice in four weeks, Allgeier is averaging nearly 15 carries per game in Atlanta's system. However, the lack of push of the Falcons' offensive line and lack of value as a receiving back concerns his value moving forward.

Be encouraged by the volume of touches that Allgeier is getting but be cautious of what his numbers the past two weeks would be without the trips to pay dirt. No.25 is a solid pickup but not as strong of a RB2 or FLEX as Foreman.

#3 Waiver-Wire Target in Week 9

Quarterback - Andy Dalton, New Orleans Saints

Oct 30, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) runs out against the. Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints offense has been clicking lately, averaging 30 points per game over the past four weeks. And while plenty of credit goes to Pro-Bowl running back Alvin Kamara, Andy Dalton's play cannot be overlooked.

The NFL veteran has thrown six touchdowns over the past two weeks and produced fantasy outings of 17.16 and 26.54 points per game. Though the numbers do not jump off the screen, Dalton may be a good option when starting-caliber fantasy quarterbacks are hitting their BYE Weeks.

In Week 9, Dalton will face the 25th-ranked defense against fantasy quarterbacks but received bad news as star wide-out Michael Thomas was placed on IR on Thursday. The former Bengals quarterback is a game manager and may not throw for 350+ yards, but he should offer a quality performance this week against the Ravens.

