Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit 'em in Week 4

The New Orleans Saints' offensive struggles continued in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. Following the loss and injuries to multiple key members of the offense, the Saints will kick off in London with Andy Dalton starting at quarterback.

With a quarterback change and Michael Thomas missing this week of action, who should fantasy owners turn to this week on the New Orleans roster? And who has a favorable matchup against an underrated Vikings defense?

Here are the Saints Fantasy Football Start 'em or Sit 'em for Week 4 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

Start 'Em

Wide Receiver - Chris Olave

Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) reacts after catching the ball in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Olave has been a bright spot for the New Orleans Saints struggling offense. The 11th overall pick in April's draft earned NFL rookie of the month honors this week following a stellar start to his NFL career. Olave leads all rookies in receptions and yards through three weeks. He has had back-to-back weeks of 80+ receiving yards.

Headed into Week 4, Olave carries an even heavier weight on his shoulders, starting in place of the injured Michael Thomas. Over the past two weeks, Olave has collected 10.0+ fantasy PPR points and has led the team in targets with 26. The knock on the former Ohio State Buckeye is that he has yet to find the end zone. Despite that, he is an easy start as a FLEX or WR2 against the Vikings.

Sit 'Em

Quarterback - Andy Dalton

Aug 13, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks for an open receiver during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jameis Winston did not practice for the New Orleans Saints the entire week and is out for Week 4. As a result, NFL veteran Andy Dalton will start for the Saints. He started his last NFL game for the Chicago Bears in Week 18 of the 2021 season.

Dalton posted 15+ standard scoring fantasy points four times in seven starts a year ago. Dalton threw for over 300 yards in one of those contests and threw at least two scores just twice. Though there is a temptation to add Dalton with the Saints in need of a jolt offensively, I would avoid the "red rifle" in Week 4.

