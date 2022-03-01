A Look Back at the Saints History in International Games

New Orleans is scheduled to play their third game in England in 2022. Here's how they fared in their previous two trips across the Atlantic Ocean.

The NFL officially announced that the New Orleans Saints are one of five teams to ‘‘host'' an international game in 2022. Their opponent has not yet been specified, but the Saints will play in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This is the third time in franchise history that New Orleans will play overseas. Both previous contests were in London, but played at Wembley Stadium. Here is how they fared.

Sunday October 26, 2008

vs. San Diego Chargers (Saints = Home)

Oct. 26, 2008; London, ENGLAND; Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) scrambles during a NFL International Series game against the San Diego Chargers. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans QB Drew Brees faced the team he had played with for the first five years of his career for the first time. Brees led the Saints on a 14-play opening drive that traveled 69 yards and ended in a field goal.

The Chargers immediately answered with a field goal of their own. However, Brees and the explosive Saints offense took control of the game quickly. The Saints took a 23-17 lead into halftime, but it was clear that San Diego had no answer for their former quarterback.

New Orleans scored a sandwiched two more touchdowns around a third quarter San Diego field goal for a 37-20 fourth quarter lead. The Chargers scored a touchdown, field goal, and added a safety over the last ten minutes, but New Orleans held on for a 37-32 victory.

San Diego QB Philip Rivers, drafted to replace Brees in 2004, threw for 341 yards and 3 touchdowns in the comeback attempt. Brees out-dueled his counterpart by completing 30 of 41 throws for 339 yards and 3 touchdowns. One of those scores went to WR Lance Moore, who pulled in six receptions for 90 yards.

New Orleans finished 2008 with an 8-8 record and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year. Brees threw for 5,069 yards, second highest in league history and the only 5,000-yard passing season at the time behind Dan Marino in 1984.

Sunday October 1, 2017

vs. Miami Dolphins (Saints = Away)

Oct 1, 2017; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) gets past Dolphins cornerback Cordrea Tankersley (30) and safety Nate Allen (29) on a 12-yard touchdown reception at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans came into Week 4 of the 2017 NFL season at a crossroads. They'd lost the first two games of the year before rebounding with a win and were trying to reverse the trend of three straight 7-9 seasons.

The Saints controlled the ball efficiently on offense and flexed the muscle of an improved defense. They sacked Miami QB Jay Cutler four times and intercepted him once while holding the Dolphins to just 186 total yards.

Drew Brees threw for 268 yards and 2 scores. Rookie RB Alvin Kamara and Pro Bowl WR Michael Thomas combined to catch 18 passes for 160 yards and both Brees touchdowns.

The Saints 20-0 win was their first shutout since 2012, a span of 70 games. A greatly improved defense was finally able to support Brees and one of the league's best offenses.

New Orleans finished 2017 with an 11-5 record. It was their first playoff appearance since 2013 and their first of four straight NFC South titles.

