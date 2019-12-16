Saints News Network
Colts vs. Saints Pregame Report - Week 15

John Hendrix

The New Orleans Saints (10-3) are set to host the Indianapolis Colts (6-7) to close out NFL Week 15. The 49ers lost to the Falcons on Sunday, which knocked them from No. 1 to No. 5 in the NFC Playoff race. The loss put the Seahawks back on top, and the Packers cling to the second spot. Monday Night Football is the setting for these two to meet, and here's some information to keep in mind ahead of the game.

Where to Watch: ESPN - Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland, Lisa Salters (field reporter)

Where to Stream: NFL Mobile, Yahoo, ESPN, Saints App (restrictions apply)

Where to Listen: National Radio on Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Hub Arkush (field reporter); WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 81 (IND), 83 (NO) | XM: 225 (IND), 226 (NO)

Referee: Shawn Hoculi

Last 5 Matchups

  • 10/25/15 - Saints 27, Colts 21
  • 10/23/11 - Saints 62, Colts 7
  • 2/7/10 - Saints 31, Colts 17 (Super Bowl XLIV)
  • 9/6/07 - Colts 41, Saints 10
  • 9/28/03 - Colts 55, Saints 21

Both the Saints and Colts are coming off tough losses last week, and both need a victory heading into Week 15 of the NFL season. The Colts are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive, while the Saints are trying to get back into one of the two top playoff spots in the NFC. New Orleans is a bit banged up entering the game, as they've already ruled five players (Vonn Bell, Andrus Peat, Kiko Alonso, Patrick Robinson, Johnson Bademosi) out of action.

Interesting Tidbits

Drew Brees enters with 537 career passing touchdowns, which is currently third in NFL history behind Peyton Manning (539). Tom Brady (538) had the first opportunity to set the record on Sunday when the Patriots defeated the Bengals, but did not get there. Brees has made NFL history on more than one occasion on Monday Night Football, and will look to do it again.

With 33 receiving yards on Monday Night Football, Kamara would become the third player with 500+ rushing & 500+ receiving yards in each of their first three seasons in NFL history. He'd join Herschel Walker (1986-1988) and Abner Hayes (1960-1962).

With at least 10 receptions against the Colts, Michael Thomas would surpass Andre Johnson (2008) and Wes Welker (2009) for the most games with at least 10 receptions in a season in NFL history.

Fianally, the 2009 Super Bowl team will be honored at halftime, as they've been hosted by the Saints all weekend. Be sure to take a look at our first look of the game.

