First Look: Colts vs. Saints

According to the NFL Week 15 Preview, the league has designated Monday night's matchup between the Indianapolis Colts (6-7) and New Orleans Saints (10-3) as the NFL 100 Game of the Week. Each week, the NFL has chosen a game to help celebrate its 100th season, and this game was chosen because it features the two teams from Super Bowl XLIV. We're a long ways removed from that incredible season, the impact will always be felt.

For this year's matchup, the Colts are still in the playoff hunt, sitting at 10th in the AFC currently. Needless to say, they need this game more than the Saints and will need a lot of help to get into the postseason. The Houston Texans currently lead the AFC South at 8-5, with the surging Tennessee Titans (8-5) on their tail as the 7th seed.

The Saints became the first team of 2019 to clinch a playoff birth, winning the NFC South in Atlanta against the Falcons on Thanksgiving. The Ravens and Chiefs joined them on Sunday as the only other teams in the playoffs right now. After a devastating loss to the 49ers last week, New Orleans fell to No. 3 in the NFC Playoff race.

This will be the 13th time these two meet, and both teams are coming off close losses in Week 14. The Saints lead the all-time series 7-5, and have won the past three matchups including the Super Bowl. They previously met in 2015 at Lucas Oil Stadium, with the Saints prevailing 27-21. In that game, New Orleans dominated the first half and jumped out to a 27-0 lead by the 3rd quarter. Powered by Andrew Luck, the Colts battled back with a pair of T.Y. Hilton receiving touchdowns, and made things interesting with just a few minutes to go in the game.

Prior to 2015, the Saints hosted the Colts in a Sunday Night Football showdown in the Superdome. It was supposed to be an epic battle between Drew Brees and Peyton Manning, but instead Curtis Painter led the Colts offense as Manning was sidelined with a neck injury. Drew Brees was nearly perfect on the evening, and the Saints pulverized the Colts 62-7 in the Week 7 blowout.

What to Watch For