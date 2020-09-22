Week 2: Saints at Raiders GameDay Live Blog & Thread
Kyle T. Mosley
New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders GameDay live blog and thread by the Saints News Network.
PREGAME REPORT
Saints News Network's John Hendrix will be reporting from Allegiant Stadium. His Twitter ID is @johnjhendrix.
We will have a halftime report with Bob Rose, Mike Detillier, and Kyle T. Mosley.
Saints Inactives
- WR Michael Thomas (ankle)
- DE Marcus Davenport (elbow)
- LB Chase Hansen (hip)
- DB D.J. Swearinger
- DT Shy Tuttle
- RB Dwayne Washington
- OL Will Clapp