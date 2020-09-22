SI.com
Week 2: Saints at Raiders GameDay Live Blog & Thread

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders GameDay live blog and thread by the Saints News Network.

PREGAME REPORT

Saints News Network's John Hendrix will be reporting from Allegiant Stadium.  His Twitter ID is @johnjhendrix.

119749684_724385841755038_1051895025462108020_o

We will have a halftime report with Bob Rose, Mike Detillier, and Kyle T. Mosley.

Saints Inactives

  • WR Michael Thomas (ankle)
  • DE Marcus Davenport (elbow)
  • LB Chase Hansen (hip)
  • DB D.J. Swearinger
  • DT Shy Tuttle
  • RB Dwayne Washington
  • OL Will Clapp

FIRST QUARTER

Mike D's Keys to Victory for Saints over the Raiders (Detillier)

Saints News Network's Mike Detillier gives six keys to victory for the New Orleans Saints over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

MikeDetillier

by

Bob Rose

Week 2: Saints Inactives

A look at who's in and who's out for Monday Night Football's clash between the Saints and Raiders.

John Hendrix

Keys to a Saints Victory in Week 2

The Saints News Network Krewe shares their Keys to a Saints Victory in Week 2.

BtBoylan

NFC South Postgame Storylines in Week 2

NFC South postgame storylines on the Saints foes, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints at Raiders: SNN's Pregame Report (LIVE STREAM)

Saints News Network's John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan discuss the New Orleans Saints contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Passing Game must Rebound to Brees by the Raiders

History tells us to expect a big game from Drew Brees and the New Orleans offense against the Raiders on Monday Night Football.

Bob Rose

Saints vs. Raiders Week 2 Pregame Report

How to watch Monday Night Football and storylines to follow for the Saints-Raiders Week 2 showdown in Las Vegas.

John Hendrix

Saints Fantasy Football: Saints Defense vs. Raiders RB Jacobs

Josh Jacobs presents a difficult task against a Saints defense that has not allowed a 100+ yard rusher in over 3 years.

BtBoylan

Saints C/G Cesar Ruiz will make his NFL Debut

The New Orleans Saints 2020 First Round Selection, Cesar Ruiz, is expected to make his NFL debut on Monday against the Raiders.

BtBoylan

Saints vs. Raiders Series History

New Orleans invades the Raiders new home for a clash under the Monday night lights of the Vegas strip.

Bob Rose