Week 2: Saints Inactives

The New Orleans Saints are just about ready to matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in the inaugural game in Allegiant Stadium to close out Week 2. Here's a look at who's in and who's out for Monday Night Football.

WR Michael Thomas (ankle)

DE Marcus Davenport (elbow)

LB Chase Hansen (hip)

DB D.J. Swearinger

DT Shy Tuttle

RB Dwayne Washington

OL Will Clapp

Three Saints (Thomas, Davenport, Hansen) were ruled out on Saturday's final injury report. The Saints promoted Bennie Fowler and Margus Hunt from the practice squad for a second week in a row. Rookies Cesar Ruiz, Marquez Callaway, and Zack Baun officially make their rookie debuts, while P.J. Williams suits up for his first game of the season after missing last week.

The New Orleans offense will certainly have its work cut out for them without Michael Thomas, but a lot of others will have to step up and make up for him being out fo the lineup. Despite a rough outing the first week, this is a team that still put up 34 points. Ty Montgomery, Jared Cook, Taysom Hill, Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Emmanuel Sanders, and Tre'Quan Smith are all big targets for Drew Brees tonight.

We're less than 90 minutes away from kickoff. Be sure to check out our pregame report from earlier today.