Saints Inactive Report - Wild Card Round

John Hendrix

NEW ORLEANS - Single elimination time is here for the Minnesota Vikings (10-6) and New Orleans Saints (13-3), as the NFL playoffs keep rolling along for Wild Card Weekend. Saturday's action saw the four AFC teams go at it, in which the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans advanced. Both NFC games are played today, with the Seahawks and Eagles playing later this afternoon. Two Saints were previously ruled out of action on the team's final injury report. Here are the other five inactives to join them.

  • CB Eli Apple (ankle)
  • FB Zach Line (knee)
  • DB D.J. Swearinger
  • LB Manti Te'o
  • DE Noah Spence
  • OL Will Clapp
  • OL Ethan Greenidge

Vonn Bell (knee) and Marcus Williams (groin) return to action today, which will be a big boost for the Saints secondary. Michael Thomas (hand) and Dwayne Washington (knee) also started out the week as limited participants, but were upgraded to full by Thursday and are good to go. Ricky Ortiz, who was signed to the active roster and played against the Panthers last week, makes his second appearance at fullback in place of Zach Line. Not having Will Clapp is certainly interesting, as he's usually the swing tackle in jumbo sets for the offense.

All in all, New Orleans is a pretty healthy team entering the postseason. A win by the Saints will send them to Green Bay to take on the Packers next Sunday to finish out the Divisional Playoff Round. While you wait for kickoff, be sure to take a look at how the team has fared in the Wild Card round and check out our pregame report.

Here's a look at the Vikings inactive report, as the countdown to kickoff continues.

