Skip to main content

Alvin Kamara and Michael Jordan at NASCAR Race

New Orleans Saints embattled star running back was observing the action of NASCAR on Saturday.

New Orleans Saints embattled star running back Alvin Kamara was observing the action of NASCAR Cup Series' Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, June 25.

It's been one year since NASCAR brought on Kamara as its "first-ever Growth and Engagement Advisor. Kamara will work directly with NASCAR leadership on strategic planning and creative opportunities that support its fan development efforts." 

Kamara strolled the pits with basketball legend and 23XI Racing team co-owner Michael Jordan. Driver Bubba Wallace is a driver for Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kamara will be a hearing in a Clark County courtroom on August 1 to in court on August 1 for the felony battery charges filed against him for an incident at a Las Vegas hotel in February.

On the last week's Dattitude podcast, Saints GM Mickey Loomis said about the Kamara legal matter, "I don't have enough of the details to be able to project what could or couldn't happen. I know that there's a hearing later this summer, and so we'll have to wait and see what happens." 

Kamara has rushed for 4,238 rushing yards, caught 373 receptions for 3,263 yards, and scored 68 touchdowns with the Saints. He has been honored as the 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year, twice voted an All-Pro, and made five Pro Bowls.

Read More Saints News

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_17179360_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Potential Trade Candidates

By Bob Rose23 hours ago
Loomis and Kamara
Editorial / Opinion

Mickey Loomis: 'Don't Have Enough of the Details' on Alvin Kamara Legal Matter

By Kyle T. MosleyJun 25, 2022
Saints LB Demario Davis
News

Report: Saints, Demario Davis Agree to Updated Contract

By John HendrixJun 24, 2022
USATSI_17028678_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Position Groups That Still Have Us Concerned

By John HendrixJun 24, 2022
USATSI_17481040_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints RB Alvin Kamara Could Face a Six-Game Suspension

By Bob RoseJun 24, 2022
Saints Camp 2021 - July 31
News

2022 Saints Training Camp: Reporting Dates and Location Set

By John HendrixJun 23, 2022
USATSI_18536746_168388561_lowres
News

Saints 2022 Coaching Staff

By Bob RoseJun 23, 2022
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is a Great Addition
Editorial / Opinion

Top Saints Facing Contract Year

By John HendrixJun 23, 2022