Alvin Kamara Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Saints may not have Alvin Kamara for their opening playoff game after a possible positive test of COVID-19, which is a huge deal.
Author:
Publish date:

The new year isn't bringing much good news for the Saints, as it's been revealed on Friday that their start running back Alvin Kamara is going on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

Per NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, Kamara was waiting for confirmation on a COVID-19 test after having a positive test. According to his report, Kamara found out that he was going on the list after Thursday's practice. He is also not feeling any symptoms. If this tests holds true, then Kamara is out for the Panthers game and could also miss the Wild Card round if New Orleans cannot lock up the top seed in the playoffs. He'd have to isolate for 10 days.

Missing Kamara would be a significant blow to the Saints, who would have to turn to Latavius Murray and Ty Montgomery in their ground game. While Murray has been great for New Orleans and has proven to be a key asset, he's not Kamara. If the playoffs started today, the Saints would host the Bears.

UPDATE: Kamara has indeed tested positive for COVID-19 and is going on the list. He'll be out against the Panthers, and his status for the Wild Card Round (assuming the Saints don't get the only bye) is in doubt.

